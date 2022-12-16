How to demonstrate direct experience





Showing real-life experiences is more important than ever for Google search rankings. The Search Quality Rating Guidelines update lists the criteria that Google looks for.

Google has upgraded the EAT concept by adding an ‘E’ for expertise.

The new EEAT acronym stands for Experience, Expertise, Authority and Credibility.

Accordingly, Google’s Search Quality Rater Guidelines have been updated to include insight into how Google directs quality raters to assess the expertise of content creators.

Here’s what Google’s latest search quality rating guidelines say about the experience:

“Consider how much the content creator has the necessary first-hand or life experience on the topic. For example, do you trust product reviews from people who have used the product personally, or “reviews” from people who have not?”

In addition to adding experience as a factor, Google places a new emphasis on trust.

See the diagram below for how trust is centered around experience, expertise, and authority.

Google says trust is the most important element of EEAT.

Experience, expertise, and authority support the credibility assessment of quality raters.

If you’ve followed Google’s guidance on EAT so far, you’re well on your way to building the level of trust our quality raters are looking for.

Here’s how to maintain that trust by showing first-hand experience.

How Google’s quality raters rate EEAT

Google’s Search Quality Rating Guidelines have multiple chapters that rate EEAT from high to low.

Chapter 4.5.2: Minimum EEAT

Section 4.5.2 of Google’s Search Quality Rating Guidelines states:

“If a page’s EEAT is low enough, users can’t or shouldn’t use MC on that page. If a page on a YMYL topic is very unprofessional, it’s considered untrustworthy, and at the very least Use the lowest rating if the website or content creator has such a bad reputation that many people think the page or website is untrustworthy.”

Chapter 5.1: Lack of EEAT

Section 5.1 of Google’s Search Quality Rater Guidelines has an example of what quality raters are instructed to look for when rating low-level EEAT.

Low quality pages often lack the appropriate level of EEAT for the page’s topic or purpose. Here are some examples:

Content creators do not have sufficient experience. For example, restaurant review content authors written by people who have never eaten at a restaurant do not have enough expertise. For example, an authoritative source of information on the topic on a how-to-skydiving article page written by a non-expert (e.g. the tax return download provided on her website for cooking). Page or her website are unreliable for that purpose. For example, a shopping page with minimal customer service information.

Additionally, Google states that a positive reputation cannot overcome a lack of EEAT for a topic or page’s purpose.

Chapter 7.3: High Level EEAT

Section 7.3 of Google’s Quality Rating Guidelines provides information on the criteria for achieving a high level of EEAT.

Regarding demonstrating experience, Google says:

“Pages with high EEAT are trustworthy or very trustworthy pages. Experiences are valuable in almost any topic. Social media posts and forum discussions are often where people share their experiences. From composing a symphony to reviewing consumer electronics, first-hand experience can elevate social media posts and discussion pages.”

Chapter 8.3 EEAT at very high levels

Section 8.3 of Google’s Quality Rating Guidelines provides information on the criteria for achieving the highest level of EEAT.

“Very high EEATs are characteristic of the highest quality pages. Websites or content creators who are uniquely authoritative and go-to sources of information on a topic have very high EEATs. Content creators with experience may be seen as having very high EEAT on topics where experience is a key factor in trust. We can justify it: Websites and content creators with very high EEATs are the most authoritative sources of information on a given topic on the Internet.”

Source: Google

Featured image: diy13/Shutterstock

Source: Google

