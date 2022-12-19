Clare Valley’s Grosset Wines trials new technology, Enseal, to combat international wine fraud





Producers are experimenting with techniques aimed at ensuring that the wine consumers are drinking is actually the wine they bought.

The takeaway: Jeffrey Grosset, owner of Grosset Wines, says consumers can hover over the cap to authenticate the wine’s provenance. The technology is being piloted in Australia and the UK.

Jeffrey Grosset, owner of Grosset Wines in South Australia, founded Enseal, a product designed to combat wine fraud, a major problem in the industry.

This isn’t the first time the company has earned ‘pioneer’ accolades for improving the quality of its wines from its home in the Clare Valley, about 100 kilometers north of Adelaide.

Winemakers in the region, including Grossett, were hailed as leaders in the transition from corks to screw caps over 20 years ago.

“As Australian winemakers, we care about innovation and quality,” he said.

“Certainly that is what screw caps are for and what this latest innovation is for.

Jeffery Grosset says Enseal is internationally patented. (Provided)

“We designed it around a traditional screw cap, but with the tip inserted just below the top of the cap.”

So how does Enseal work?

Then, when the consumer uses their phone to hover over the cap, the chip essentially confirms that the wine matches the label.

Enseal is not yet commercially available, but the technology is being trialed in Australia and the UK.

“It’s internationally patented, and we’re in talks with two of the world’s largest screw cap manufacturers,” he said.

The chip also allows wineries to move away from manual audits and into a digitalized process.

Enseal tip inserts are being tested in Australia and the UK. (Courtesy Jeffery Grosset)

Grosset said the need for product integrity is more important than ever.

“There are more wine scams than ever before,” he said.

“The amount of fraud going on everywhere, not just in Australian wine, is enormous, probably much more than people realize.”

Grosset Vineyards is the founder of Enseal. (Courtesy Grosset Wines) What exactly is a wine scam?

Wine scams can be carried out in three ways. Reconditioning an empty labeled bottle with an irrelevant wine, adjusting label details, or labeling a bottle entirely with incorrect information about the wine’s varietal, region, or vintage.

Mr Grosset said it was difficult to gauge the extent to which wine fraud has spread to Australian wines internationally.

“One of the advantages of screw caps is that the wine is difficult to counterfeit.

“It’s more difficult, but not impossible.”

Technology has multiple benefits

Enseal will also give producers the opportunity to connect and share information about their wines with consumers, he said.

This could be the timeline from when the grapes are harvested to when they arrive at their international destination.

Specifically, you can add information such as rainfall data and sunshine hours.

Grosset said taking on Enseal is not an expensive process, especially when weighing the actual wine value.

“[It’s] It’s very low cost…we’re talking 2 to 30 cents, not dollars,” he said.

“We’re kind of trying to get people used to taking out their phones and making sure it’s what it says it is and it hasn’t been opened.”

Grosset said the chip is linked to an immutable system of record that cannot be duplicated, unlike a QR code that can be easily copied.

Winemakers need to protect their ‘reputation’

Travis Fuller, general manager of Kilikanoon Wines in Clare Valley, said he is excited about the progress Enseal can bring to the wine industry.

“This is the next evolution of the screw cap that Clare Valley essentially pioneered,” he said.

Fuller said wine counterfeiting is easy, and when consumers become aware of this, they will want reassurance in the product.

“Unfortunately, we make great wine in Australia and some people try to imitate it.

“It’s pretty prevalent.”

Fuller said it was up to Australia to protect the wine’s “great reputation”.

Travis Fuller said he is excited to see the benefits of the new technology. (Credit: Kilikanoon Wines)

But he said the new technology would stop fraud and give producers valuable information about their wine market.

“If someone buys your wine at a store in Wimbledon, England, you can now take advantage of this technology that allows you to know when it was opened,” Fuller said.

“We can see where the products are actually being consumed, which is very exciting.”

