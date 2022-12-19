Amazon, Facebook, TomTom, and more join forces to take down Google Maps





Google Maps has literally taken the world by storm and we no longer hear people saying they want to do something with MapQuest. Sounds a bit silly these days if you ask me (don’t be offended, Mapquest lovers). From navigating to discovering new things to experience, such as restaurants, concerts, and other local events, the app has become a comprehensive tool that millions of people rely on.

Everyone loves Google Maps, right? Well, not exactly. One thing to keep in mind is that when the map was created it was a major disruptor to the industry. Microsoft is working on Bing Maps, and TomTom has lost its place as the go-to navigation toolbox. More importantly, Google Maps is closed source. This means that if a company chooses to make a decision that no longer benefits others, there is nothing anyone can do about it.

This left a bad taste in the mouths of Google’s competitors, who decided to join forces and do something about it. In the past, everyone wanted to work alone and dominate the industry, but now that someone has really done it, many are hunting down Search and his AI giant to usurp that throne. is needed.

The Overture Maps Foundation, which is part of the Linux Foundation, Meta, perhaps known as Facebook TomTom, Amazon Web Services, and even Microsoft, are alternatives that we hope will be as robust and versatile as the ones Google created. I am tag teaming the proposal. I guess you could say it’s a work in progress. map quest.

This initiative aims to create open map data that is reliable, easy to use, and interoperable. In a recent interview, The Linux Foundations executive his director Jim Zemlin said:

Mapping the world’s physical environment and all communities, even as they grow and change, is a highly complex challenge that no single organization can address. The entire industry needs to come together to do this for everyone’s benefit. We are excited to foster this open collaboration between leading technology companies to develop high quality open map data that will enable immense innovation for the benefit of people, businesses and communities.

Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin

Based on what we’ve seen here, apps and services that don’t want to pull data from Google Maps are more likely to act as background pull services that can be utilized to provide the same or similar benefits to consumers.

What I’m saying is that you shouldn’t expect to see the Overture Maps app on the Play Store or anything like that. Additionally, Overture can use that data to power his IoT devices, wearables, and more. Having something that is more open, interacts with many non-Google devices and services, and doesn’t break down as horribly as most open source software has over the decades, is what Google created. A welcome change to the monopoly My only concern is that many of the big companies competing with Google are involved in this project.

