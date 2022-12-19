VC raises $46M for Africa investment





Ventures Platform, an African venture capital firm, has announced the final closing of its early-stage and Intercontinental funds for $46 million.

The fund will continue to support cohorts of category-leading companies across the continent, and will also allow for additional investments in portfolio companies, according to the company. To better support the companies it invests in, it also established innovative platform and network practices that provide scalable, world-class post-investment support and value creation to its portfolio companies.

Since first closing the fund late last year, it has added new and additional capital to companies such as Remedial Health, Moni Notto and Chargel, and is exploring opportunities in regions such as Kenya, Egypt and France. I was. ――Speaking of West Africa.

Kola Aina, founder and general partner of Ventures Platform, said in a statement:

He said the company has made substantial progress in both tactical and proprietary interventions that catalyze portfolio companies, and the hands-on experience of employees gained from working with both start-ups and institutional investors. He said that a comprehensive pan-African experience would be invaluable. Perspectives that help its continued growth.

We look forward to helping our portfolio companies reach their full potential while strengthening our position as a valued and trusted business partner for African investors.

William Sonneborn, IFC’s global director of disruptive technologies and funds, added that IFC is the world’s largest development institution focused on fostering private sector investment in emerging markets.

Advocating for innovation, digital talent and connectivity is key to the success of our mission. He is also one of the largest technology investors in Africa. Like the Ventures Platform, we believe that combining the power of technology with the scale and scope of entrepreneurship can solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

He said IFC is pleased to partner with Ventures Platform to help talented entrepreneurs scale their innovations across continents.

The company said its portfolio companies have raised more than $1 billion in additional funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/vc-raises-46m-for-african-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos