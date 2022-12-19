L3Harris Acquires Aerojet Rocketdyne





L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for L3Harris to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $58 per share. of net debt.

This is L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement for 2022, demonstrating its continued focus on providing critical capabilities to its fighter aircraft while strengthening the country’s defense industrial base through increased competition. I’m here.

DoD leaders want high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to address both current and emerging threats, and they need a strong, competitive edge to deliver those solutions. I heard clearly that it depends on a certain industrial base. His CEO and Chairman of L3Harris. This acquisition will combine the talent of over 50,000 employees to drive continuous process improvement, enhance business operations and improve the performance of this critical national asset.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is a proven provider of world-class propulsion systems and energy to the DoD, NASA, and other partners and allies around the world, providing industry-leading and most critical capabilities in space exploration and discovery. It has a 100-year tradition of excellence that delivers some of the best moments. Investing in rocket propulsion to support America’s combatants and strengthen our combined deterrence.

The acquisition secures the defense industry base and enables our customers to effectively address both current and emerging threats and to advance scientific discovery through targeted investments in advanced missile technology, hypersonics and more. and will have enhanced merchant suppliers to foster innovation.

Eileen P. Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne, said the deal will accelerate innovation in national security advancement solutions while providing shareholders with: It will provide premium cash value and provide significant benefits to our employees, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate. Joining L3Harris is a testament to the world-class organization and team we have built and represents a natural next step in our evolution. As part of L3Harris, we combine advanced technology with our wealth of expertise and resources to accelerate our common purpose of enabling national defense and space exploration. This is an exciting new chapter for Aerojet Rocketdyne and his over 5,200 dedicated team members at our company, and provides additional opportunities for them. We look forward to working closely with L3Harris to complete this transaction.

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual sales. The company’s employees work primarily at its advanced manufacturing facility located in Canoga Park, California. Camden, Arkansas. West Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida. Huntsville, Alabama. Orange, Virginia. Redmond, Washington. Stennis Space Center, Mississippi. Jonesborough, Tennessee. and Karlstadt, New Jersey.

The cash acquisition will be funded by existing cash and the issuance of new debt. The transaction is expected to close in 2023, subject to required regulatory approvals and clearances and other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the transaction can be found on the L3Harris investor page and the Aerojet Rocketdyne investor page.

About L3Harris Technologies L3Harris Technologies is an agile, global aerospace and defense technology innovator providing end-to-end solutions to meet the mission-critical needs of our customers. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has annual revenues of over $17 billion and customers spread across his 100+ countries.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., is a globally recognized aviation company that provides propulsion systems and energy to the space, missile defense, strategic and tactical systems sectors, supporting domestic and international customers. A leader in space and defense. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

About this acquisition

Barclays Capital, Inc. and Goldman Sachs and Company LLC are acting as financial advisors, and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor to L3 Harris. Citi and Evercore Inc. are serving as joint chief financial advisors, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal advisors to his Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations, assumptions and estimates of each company’s management regarding future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and future trends may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The key risk factors that could cause actual results or results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are the company’s annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. It is described in the report and in the quarterly Risk Factors section thereafter. Report on Form 10-Q. In addition, actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance due to, among other things, the following factors. Inability to obtain procedural or regulatory approvals and other closing conditions in a timely or complete manner. Statements regarding business acquisitions, including benefits and future plans, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and L3Harris and Aerojet Rocketdyne may update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Disclaim intent or obligation.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Aerojet Rocketdyne will file related materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including an Aerojet Rocketdyne proxy statement (proxy statement) on Schedule 14A. Aerojet Rocketdyne intends to mail a definitive proxy statement to shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. AeroJet Rocketdyne advises that you read the proxy statement and other related documents filed with the SEC carefully when they become available, as they contain important information about Aerojet Rocketdyne, the proposed transaction, and related matters; or filed with the SEC. Investors may obtain a free copy of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s proxy statement and other related documents (if available) filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Investors may also obtain free copies of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s proxy statement and other documents (if available) filed with the SEC.

solicited participants

Aerojet Rocketdyne and some of its directors, executive officers and employees may be considered participants in proxy solicitations from Aerojet Rocketdyne stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about persons who may be considered participants in the solicitation of Aerojet Rocketdyne stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under SEC rules. Must be included in a proxy statement when filed with the SEC. Additional information about Aerojet Rocketdynes’ directors and executive officers can be found in Aerojet Rocketdynes’ proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022 and subsequently filed on Form 8-K and quarterly. is also listed. Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge from Aerojet Rocketdyne using the contact information below.

