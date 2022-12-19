Google announces Matter on most Nest devices





Setting up your smart home just got easier. It was only a matter of time. Google announced Matter is now available on Google Nest and Android devices. Matter is the new standard for smart home platforms. It was created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, a group of 300 companies. It makes setting up smart home devices like smart lights, thermostats and security cameras much easier. Let’s see why this Matter news from Google is important.

How does Matter affect existing Google devices?

Current Google Nest and Android devices are automatically updated to be Matter ready. Then you’re ready to connect to Matter devices from other brands. However, Matter requires a hub to control smart devices. Google Home control requires a Google Home or Nest device that also acts as a hub for Matter. For example, the Google Nest Hub smart display acts as a hub for all your smart home devices.

Which Google Devices Support Matter?

Virtually all Google devices now support Matter. This includes the original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and the new Nest Wifi Pro. Matter-enabled devices use Thread mesh networks to relay information with very little power. This allows battery-powered devices such as smart locks to charge longer. Google also uses Thread and Wi-Fi to download software updates such as Matter.

With this Matter update, Google added Matter support for Fast Pair on Android. Fast Pair makes it easy to connect Matter-enabled devices to your home network. This is where I think people will realize the benefits of Matter: smart home devices are as easy to set up as wireless headphones. Best of all, you’ll be able to use Matter to connect products from different brands.

Where are Matter devices?

Best Buy has the largest selection of Matter-enabled devices. Many will be available this holiday season, with more to be added in 2023. To see if your product supports Matter, look for the new Matter badge. With the badge, you can use it with your Google Home right out of the box. Also look for the Works with Google Home badge. This indicates that the product has been tested to work with Google devices.

Why Matter Matters

With this update, you can now purchase Matter-enabled devices from Best Buy and make sure they work with all other smart devices. In short, it makes the setup process much easier. Gone are the days of using different apps for each smart home brand. Everything connects to your Google device. For those who have followed the growth of the smart home category, this has come a long way. This is exactly what we needed for the smart home to go mainstream. Now is the perfect time to build a smart home with Google. Check out this smart home buying guide for more ideas on getting started.

