Metaverse ushers in a golden age of innovation





An exhibitor employee (right) explains Metaverse-related products to visitors at the 3rd China International Cultural Tourism Expo held in Jinan, Shandong province on September 15. HAO XINCHENG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Domestic and foreign enterprises are exploring industrial applications in many fields

Discussions about the technology buzzword “metaverse” have been going on for some time, mostly focused on its application in virtual gaming, online retail, and social media. But now, the industrial metaverse is the hot topic in town, experts say, as it is seen as one of the most promising ways to revolutionize manufacturing in the next few years.

The trend is particularly important as countries around the world re-emphasize their ambitions to upgrade the manufacturing pillars of national economic clout. The metaverse’s potential to accelerate industrial upgrades is also attracting companies to establish beachheads in new technological frontiers, they added. .

The industrial metaverse is loosely defined as a virtual world where real machines, factories, buildings, transportation, grids, and other industrial objects and systems are digitally mirrored in technologies such as virtual and augmented reality. , they said.

Li Bohu, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the industrial metaverse is one of the most-heard technology themes today, as it has become a new career for the integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

“Metaverse industrial applications can create a new mode of smart manufacturing, featuring the interaction of the virtual world and the real world, increase industrial value, and build a new ecology of industrial digitalization,” said Li. said Mr.

Yu Jianing, co-author of The Rise of the Metaverse and principal of Huobi University, an educational and research institute focused on blockchain and other technologies, said, “The Metaverse’s greatest potential lies in its industrial applications. There is.”

For example, software developers simulate all aspects of manufacturing operations in a digital twin factory, an important form of industrial metaverse where engineers and designers around the world can collaborate in real time, Yu said. .

Identify, analyze and quickly solve problems by simulating the feasibility of tasks in the industrial metaverse. If implemented in practice, it could significantly reduce operating costs and increase efficiency, he added.

Rotating Chairman of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Hu Houkun, echoed his view, saying that the Metaverse has greater value in industrial applications compared to consumer applications.

