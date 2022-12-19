



Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM

The UK government has appointed five industry-leading experts to use post-Brexit freedoms to drive innovation in cutting-edge areas critical to the UK’s future growth.

The five new experts will work with the Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, to review existing regulations and develop innovative and regulatory approaches.

Industry leaders aim to secure the UK’s status as a science powerhouse to ensure that 21st century Silicon Valley is based in the UK.

The new experts will seek to boost UK growth in digital technologies, green industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and creative industries.

The plan is to transform the UK into the most regulated country in the world, with the aim of giving industry and investors regulatory certainty to drive innovation in the UK.

Experts work with Vallance to identify barriers to innovation that prevent emerging technologies from getting to market.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

The appointment will see Matt Clifford, Head of the recently formed Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), working with AI Council’s Priya Lakhani to boost the UK’s digital industry.

Sir John Bell, Director of Genomics England, will work with Camilla Fleetcroft, lead regulatory expert at medical technology company Eclevar UK, to advance UK life sciences products.

Chemical maker Johnson Mattheys executive Jane Toogood is committed to promoting green industries by driving research and development in hydrogen and batteries.

Countries that take the lead in new technologies will lead the world and enjoy unparalleled growth, security and prosperity for decades to come, Hunt said.

The appointment follows the announcement of Hunts Edinburgh Reforms aimed at overhauling burdensome EU rules governing the financial sector, including the Solvency II regulation governing insurance companies.

Executive Secretary Grant Shaps said: Backed by this enthusiastic new advisory team, Sir Patrick Vallance will work with the industry to drive growth in some of the world’s most exciting growth technologies, turning Britain’s natural strengths into long-term growth pillars. I’ll change it.

Big Bang 2.0: Financial institutions welcome Jeremy Hunt's Edinburgh reforms

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/uk-appoints-five-new-innovation-experts-to-drive-post-brexit-technology-boom/

