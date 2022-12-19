



Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Georgia Tech had his three players lined up in his double digits, but the Yellow Jackets lost to Conte on Sunday at the forum where he made a 74-62 decision and gave the Atlantic Coast his lead. Boston failed to beat his college as he started playing the conference. The loss left Tech with him 8-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Yellow Jackets struggled offensively in the first quarter, allowing Boston College to build a double-digit lead in the opening ten minutes. In the first frame, Tech shot 4 out of the field as he only hit a goal and with one minute remaining he was BC’s 21-10 lead, so he had a 22.2% shot completion percentage from the field. The Jackets regrouped in the second quarter following Karadan’s bucket of 4:38 to cut the deficit to his four points. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Eylia Love put her ahead of Tech as she scored eight points in the second period. Tech were 7-for-8 from the free-throw line of the frame, but BC used a late three-pointer and last second bucket to hold on to a 41-34 halftime lead.

Tech made three field goals in the third quarter as BC won the frame at 15-6 and led 56-40 after half an hour. However, jackets rebounded in the fourth quarter and gradually eliminated losses. At 7:56 he trailed 60-42 and Avyonce Carter ignited his 14-3 Tech run over his three minutes, backed by his eight points from Cameron Swartz, by 4:30. He set up a tally of 63-56. The Eagles came out of the media break and lived up to all Tech’s efforts to hold on to a 74-62 win.

Back at the Conte Forum, Cameron Swartz lost a team-high 14 points. Photo credit: Ethan Roy/Boston College Athletics.

The Yellowjacket trio finished in double figures, led by Swartz, who scored 14 points in his return to the Conte Forum. Tony Morgan and Dunn both added his 11 points. Dunn and Nerea Hermosa each tallied his team-high seven rebounds, and the Jackets lost the rebounding battle just 47-46. Tech was plagued offensively, with his field goal percentage just 28.2% (20-71), his second-lowest number of shots this season. Tech was near-perfect at the free-throw line, going 20-for-22 where he recorded a 90.9% clip.

Boston College finished with 41.9% (26-62) with Jojo Lacey scoring 21, Andrea Daly scoring 17 and Dontavia Wagoner scoring 15. Daley and Taina Mair achieved double-doubles with 13 rebounds and 12 rebounds for him respectively. Mare was shy of a triple-double in 8 as the Eagles recorded 18 assists in the game.

Georgia Tech faces its final trend outside the conference, welcoming Fuhrman to the McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tips are scheduled for 1:00 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Athletics Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative reached his initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and extended the goal to his $3.5 million, which he raised by December 31st. That means that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift will bring his $7 million impact to Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Basketball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

