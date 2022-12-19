Trending words of the year on Google





Do you remember the day when our teacher gave us an assignment and we actually had to go to the library and find an encyclopedia (the red one didn’t seem to have any information we needed, so the blue one? ). Would you like to page through until you find the information you need?

Or what if you want to know what’s on TV? There was a printed magazine called TV Guide. This is a week’s worth of TV shows with a description of the show, one or two of his articles, and of course a crossword puzzle.

These days, Google seems to be the first place to look when looking for information. In fact, the service Google was originally a noun in our language, but more recently as a noun “Look up Google…” and as a verb “Can you Google that address?” can be used. restaurant? “

Hubspot.com estimates that Google makes 63,000 searches per second, 5.6 billion searches each day, or 3 trillion searches each year, and those are conservative numbers.

So it’s always interesting to see what the world really cares about when Google puts out their annual Top 10 list. This year’s list of Top 10 trending terms in the US is no exception.

10. Jeffrey Dahmer — Definitely the result of a popular and disturbing mini-series that aired on Netflix.

9. Anne Heche – The famous actress died in August after spectacularly crashing her car in a bizarre accident.

8. Powerball Numbers — Numbers 8 and 7 are both very similar lotteries and both offered big prizes this year.

7. Mega Millions — The reason these two games are so close in search numbers is probably because casual players looking for big jackpots aren’t sure which game they want to play.

6. Ukraine — One of the biggest news stories of the year around the world, it seemed like we were seeing heartbreaking stories and photos every day.

5. Bob Saget — Celebrity deaths always attract attention. Saget died suddenly in January from a “blunt head injury.”

4. Queen Elizabeth — There has always been an interest in the royal family, and this has been a big topic at home and abroad.

3. Betty White — “America’s Grandma” died last New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

2. Election Results — Absolutely.

1. Wordle — It’s nice to have clear priorities. Of course, we all wanted to know about the Wordle frenzy. Ok, I admit I tried to play this game. I tried it twice and couldn’t figure it out.

