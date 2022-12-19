Piramal CTO Saurabh Mital talks innovation in financial services





To create innovative products to meet the various financial requirements of the market, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance has opened the Piramal Innovation Lab in Bangalore on 15th December 2022. The 36,000-square-foot innovation hub is headed by the company’s CTO Saurabh, Mital, and Markandey Upadhyay, head of Piramal’s business intelligence unit.

CIO.com interviewed Mittal about plans for an innovation lab and technology strategy for a financial services firm.

CIO.com: What solutions will emerge in the Innovation Lab and what technologies will you leverage to develop them?

Mittal: As a company, we have a “technology first” approach that is reflected in our thinking, functions and business processes throughout the organization. Our philosophy is to identify problems and opportunities, assess them, and build technology solutions to address them. Sometimes it works, sometimes it takes a few iterations, but that’s the approach we pursue. So the purpose of this innovation lab is to identify problems and create solutions for them.

A key problem we are working on involves creating underwriting solutions for customers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Unlike salaried workers in Tier 1 cities, most people in smaller cities are self-employed and may be engaged in small businesses. The underwriting infrastructure enables us to leverage the information available on these broad sets of customers and feed it into specific predictive models to make credit decisions at scale.

There is no industry yet where you can get a mortgage in minutes. Therefore, we are committed to shortening the turnaround time for our mortgage customers and quicker decision-making and payments for our unsecured loan customers.

Another interesting area we’re looking at is analyzing bank statements. We receive all kinds of bank statements in various formats, but there is no single solution in the industry that helps us derive income for our customers.

We make heavy use of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop these products. Through our new state-of-the-art innovation center, we plan to attract skilled resources in the areas of product management, data science, user experience, and software engineering. The company aims to build a team of over 300 tech professionals by the end of FY23.

But it’s also important for relatively new entrants to the market to leverage technology to quickly create a competitive differentiator for their company. how did you do that?

We’re only two years old, but we’re catching up to the top in certain areas. But at the same time, there are many other areas where we are ahead. For example, there was a paper-based process for signing up for DSA. [direct sales agents], go to the field and source business for us. The process was long and frustrating, and it took him seven days to onboard his partner. We have reimagined that process and transformed it into a complete digital journey. DSA is currently registering in an average of 12 minutes. It is said to be the first in the industry.

Then there are built-in financial partners. Think of them as different kinds of consumer tech or fintech companies that partner with us to provide loans and seek access to our customers. To make this possible, we turned to APIs. A backend API stack allows customers to interact with lenders. Our embedded finance business has enabled 22 partners to launch over 24 programs with leading digital consumer and merchant engagement platforms. The shortest time to go live with a partner is about 4 weeks, which is also an industry first. We’re way ahead of the curve when it comes to API thinking.

Our credit managers meet potential customers and ask a variety of questions as part of a personal discussion. Based on the outcome of this personal discussion, the credit manager decides whether the customer should extend the loan. We embed intelligence into this personal discussion process. When the credit manager asks a question, dynamic scoring takes place on the backend so you get feedback. Based on real-time scoring, credit managers can suspend and reject or approve customers. I don’t think such a personal discussion tool has been developed by other players yet.

We were a bit lucky as it was a young company that didn’t have many legacy systems to deal with other than what we got with the DHFL acquisition. When we acquired DHFL, we had on-premises data centers that were migrated to the cloud.

These solutions and others in the pipeline add to the company’s top line. How are you improving your bottom line through technology?

Let’s illustrate this with an example of collections. Collection may be purely offline. To increase efficiency in this area, we built an intelligent app called Collection Central. Through AI and ML models, the app tells you that a particular customer will pay when you need to message them, call them, visit them on site, etc. . This eliminates the need to visit every customer site. Such solutions are supported by data-driven intelligence to drive efficiency. I don’t know if more collections will happen because of such solutions, but I can confidently say that they will collect more quickly and at less cost.

Blockchain holds promise for financial services companies as it could lead to cheaper and faster transactions, enhanced security, and automated contracts. How are you maximizing for Pyramal?

Mittal: No active investment in blockchain yet. One area where blockchain can play an important role is property registrars. Identifying the authenticity of real estate documents and tracing their legacy from the original purchaser to the present can be a daunting task. Ensuring that property titles are valid by building an industry-neutral property registration platform enabled by blockchain is critically important, but use cases like this represent an opportunity for the entire industry. I guess. So some of these should be covered within the Digital Lenders Association or other forums where support from other players should be gained.

Most financial services companies have their data siled across multiple business units. How do you ensure data is democratized to deliver personalized CX?

It has a single multi-product platform that internally branches into different flows depending on the product used. He has one app that every business unit uses for every product, but it behaves differently depending on which product they start their journey to.

We ensured that all data was generated and stored in a single place in a way that everyone could consume and use it. , provide access to the data to those who need it, for their reporting and visualization analytical needs, or to build projections and machine learning models on top of it.

It mandates that no new microservices or applications be operational unless the required data elements have been pushed into the data warehouse. To facilitate this, we created a “push case architecture” that allows new applications to push data directly into the data warehouse.

What is the biggest challenge you face as a CTO?

Mittal: The biggest challenge is recruiting the people you need. About a year and a half ago, he didn’t have a single software development engineer in the company. We started by defining job descriptions, roles, responsibilities, and how to attract talent. We’ve been successful in the past year and a half, and the Innovation Lab accelerates it.

Another major challenge relates to the limitations faced when using third-party systems. We are cloud native and designed everything with the cloud in mind. For example, we’ve been using serverless computing and cloud-managed databases since day one. Benefit from on-demand provisioning, elasticity, and deep observability, plus help you focus on your core business.

However, third-party systems may not have been designed for the cloud, creating strategic and operational bottlenecks. I keep thinking about how I can bring some cloud native thinking into it to improve my setup.

What will be the top business and technology trends in this industry in the future?

Mital: In the lending world, account aggregators are one of the things likely to grow exponentially in the next year. This is especially important for most of the customers we serve who are not familiar with the credit base. We do not have civil records of such customers and must have trustworthy bank statements. Need an account aggregator to get. Pressure from various regulators is already there, which is why we strongly believe account aggregators will be the dominant force in the lending world next year.

Another technology on a completely different trajectory is machine learning. All lenders base their ML models on internal and industry data, but their minds are open to new possibilities. ChatGPT, DALL.E, and other innovations around us present an entirely different set of opportunities to use machine learning to deliver unimaginable experiences to your customers and internal users.

