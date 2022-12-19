iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, OPPO Find X5 Pro, Samsung S22 Ultra » Compare EFTM





Last year we pitted the cameras from some of the best smartphones on the market against each other.

It was last year, though. With incremental changes to smartphone cameras and another 12 months of advances in computational photography this year, we figured we’d have another crack.

Here are the phones used in the shootout this year:

OPPO Find X5 ProGoogle Pixel 7 ProSamsung Galaxy S22 UltraApple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Now, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Find X5 Pro are both at least 6 months old and in the middle of their product cycle, so I’ll insert a disclaimer if they don’t exactly match the Pixel 7, which is only a month old. Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With that said, let’s see how all the smartphone cameras fared.

hardware difference

Samsung is the only one of the four flagships tested to still use a quad-camera setup. Obviously, each manufacturer packs slightly different hardware specs into their flagship smartphones, so let’s take a quick look at each.

Google Pixel 7 ProApple iPhone 14 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy S22 UltraOPPO Find X5 ProWide: 50MP, f/1.85Long Tele: 48MP, f/3.5Ultra-Wide: 12MP, f/2.2Wide: 48MP, f/1.78Ultra-Wide: 12MP, f/2.2Tele: 12MP, f/2.8Wide: 108MP, f/1.8Ultra-Wide: 12MP, f/2.2Tele: 10MP, f/2.4Long Tele: 10MP, f/4.9Wide: 50MP, f/1.7Ultra- Wide: 50MP, f/2.2 Tele: 13MP, f/2.4

So which specs yield the best images? Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. In 2022, smartphone cameras are just as good as their software. The post-processing built into these smartphones was thought to be impossible not so long ago.

OPPO has an onboard chip dedicated to image processing. Google optimized and designed the Tensor G2 processor specifically for onboard image processing. Apple and Samsung invested a lot of time and money into image processing research and development.

Before we discuss how each worked out, let’s check out some of the photos we took with all four phones.

daytime

Most of the photos were taken in decent light, but the winters here in Melbourne last long into the summer, so the Melbourne images were cloudy. Best performance in my opinion. The Pixel 7 Pro had more consistent color reproduction, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max sometimes washed out colors. However, the details were similar between the two.

Of the six-plus-month-old smartphones, the Samsung S22 Ultra and the OPPO Find X5 Pro, the Samsung performed the most consistently, though it seemed to process a little too much detail and add noise to the image ( This is a side effect of sharpening the image too much), but the colors were significantly less saturated compared to last year’s effort. The Find X5 Pro performed well, but sometimes lacked detail (likely post-processing, given the better specs).

Of course, unless you look very closely at what I’ve done, the images produced are all very good images, but I wouldn’t say they’re bad. It’s just that some were better than others.

night mode

Night images were great on all phones. The pixels have improved color reproduction again, but the difference is very small.

macro mode

I chose this for inclusion here, but I took some macro images. The Pixel and iPhone excelled here, but the other two were no slouch. I again preferred pixel color reproduction. OPPO ditched the dedicated macro lens from its flagship phone this year, and its macro mode suffered.For this reason, I still prefer the Find X3 Pro for macro images.

selfie camera

One thing to note is that some OPPO phones default to a weird filtered skin texture finish. Turn it off unless you want a greasy, fake-lens result.

Again, the Pixel had the best color reproduction, especially on skin tones. Google focused on this when launching the Pixel 7 Pro, and you can see the results of the work done by our software engineers.

The Pixel also has better background structure detail, with the iPhone closing in on second place. Portrait mode was exceptional in all cases, but the iPhone seems to have trumps on this. OPPO and Samsung can match the Pixel in these images, which isn’t bad for an older phone.

Evening selfies were a close match. The pixels are again besting our skin tones, but aside from that, the differences between them all are small: OPPO once again struggled quite a bit with skin tones in this image. Taking the picture took the longest, so the Pixel’s image is a bit blurry and my hands aren’t as stable either, which is something to watch out for if you’re in this affliction.

split hair

Are we finally at the stage where we are splitting our hairs trying to decide if one is better than the other because all the cameras are so good? — in my opinion, the Google Pixel 7 Pro outperformed other flagship cameras in the tests we ran. and its colors are vivid.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max came in second, and although the colors were a little washed out for me, the detail was great. Samsung came in third, while OPPO unfortunately lacked detail and color reproduction at times. This was the first year of the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, so hopefully it will improve over time.

does that matter?

simple answer. No. All of these smartphone cameras produced perfectly acceptable images for ultra-luxury flagships. These days, if you want great images, all you have to do is buy an ultra-premium flagship device. Given that you get great images, there are plenty of other things you can use to sway your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eftm.com/2022/12/best-smartphone-camera-2022-we-compare-the-iphone-14-pro-google-pixel-7-pro-oppo-find-x5-pro-and-the-samsung-s22-ultra-230154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos