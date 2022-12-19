Ventures Platform Fund Exceeds Goal of $40 Million





The pan-African VC firm behind Ventures Platform, the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs, has closed an early-stage cross-continental fund of $46 million. Not only does this surpass his initial goal of $40 million, but it also sees new participation from investors around the world.

These include Standard Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment, A to Z Impact, Proparco with FISEA, AfricaGrow a BMZ (German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development run by Allianz Global Investors, DEG and Allianz). A fund of funds invested by.

The new fund doubles down on the Ventures Platform by backing a cohort of category-leading start-ups across Africa, and also enables additional investment in portfolio companies up to Series A.

To better support the companies in which it invests, Ventures Platform has also established innovative platform and network practices that provide scalable, world-class post-investment support and value creation for portfolio companies.

Since the fund’s initial closing late last year, the early-stage Discovery Venture Capital Fund has injected new and additional capital into companies across different sectors and regions of the continent, including Remedial Health, Moni Knot and Chargel. . To further strengthen its reach across Africa, Ventures Platform is actively looking for opportunities in regions such as Kenya, Egypt and French-speaking West Africa.

In addition to the fund closing, Ventures Platform has made a series of strategic team additions at the partnership and senior management levels.

The VC firm has added Dr. Dotun Olowoporoku, a seasoned entrepreneur, investor and former principal of Novastar Ventures, a pan-African VC firm, as a managing partner. Mr. Digigan Chinnia, a well-known engineer and investor, joins as a venture partner.

The pan-African VC firm has over 60 active investments.

Ventures Platform has acquired one of the largest technology startup portfolios on the continent while focusing on funding market-creating innovations that optimize non-consumption.

Investing from the pre-seed stage to Series A, the fund has multiple investments ranging from fintech, insurtech, life sciences and healthtech, edtech and digital talent accelerators, enterprise SaaS, digital infrastructure play, agritech and food security. We invest in start-ups across sectors. .

Kola Aina, Founder and General Partner of Ventures Platform, said: This is the best year ever approaching an eventful year with significant progress in both tactical and proprietary interventions that catalyze portfolio companies.

William Sonneborn, IFC’s Global Director of Disruptive Technologies and Funds, said: Advocating for innovation, digital talent and connectivity is key to the success of our mission.

It is also one of the largest technology investors in Africa. Like the Ventures Platform, we believe that combining the power of technology with the scale and scope of entrepreneurship can solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time. We are excited to partner with the Ventures Platform to help emerging and talented entrepreneurs scale their innovations across the African continent and beyond.

Babacar Seck, Senior Investment Officer at Proparco’s Venture Capital, said he was pleased to partner with Ventures Platform on its journey to help early-stage African startups create new markets and jobs while accelerating the digitization of the continent. added that he was excited about

This ground-breaking partnership reflects Proparco’s deep commitment to African entrepreneurship in line with the Choose Africa initiative, the FISEA investment fund of Agence Franaise de Dveloppement, which finances African start-ups and SMEs. is funded through Through innovative fund managers.

Martin Ewald, Lead Portfolio Manager: Allianz Global Investors, Impact Investments also said: At Ventures Platform, we’ve found great partners who create real impact on the ground by leveraging their deep experience, network and local expertise to build successful companies. We look forward to your fruitful cooperation.

We feel that start-ups, technology and innovation are playing a central role in advancing Africa’s economic potential. We are particularly excited to contribute to building a digitally self-sufficient continent and Ventures Platform has a strong leadership team and solid investment themes to help achieve these overarching goals. I’m sure there are.

Ventures Platforms portfolio companies have raised over $1 billion in additional funding to date.

