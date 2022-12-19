



National Space Service Assembly and Manufacturing Implementation Plan

Products of the National Science and Technology Council’s Service, Assembly, and Manufacturing Interagency Working Group in Space

full report

executive summary

Developing Space Service, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities represents the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to scientific and technological innovation, economic growth, commercial development, a diverse U.S. skilled workforce, and international cooperation in space. I’m here. These ISAM capabilities are on the brink of opening new possibilities for US commercial industry and US workers to build, repair, and transport objects in space. The new opportunities offered by ISAM will give global space operators access to technology that extends the life of their satellites. Move, tow, or deorbit satellites to avoid debris or to perform end-of-life maneuvers. Inspect the satellite for damage. Maintaining, refueling and upgrading existing satellites. It also builds and operates larger, more complex systems in space that do not have to be designed to withstand the harsh launch environment.

The ISAM Implementation Plan implements the strategic vision established in the April 2022 ISAM National Strategy. Both policy documents were produced by the National Science and Technology Council’s Interagency Working Group on Service, Assembly, and Manufacturing in Space. The Implementation Plan is organized around his six ISAM National Strategic Objectives:

Promoting research and development of ISAM. Prioritize scalable infrastructure expansion. Accelerate his emerging ISAM commercial industry. Promote international cooperation and collaboration to achieve the goals of ISAM. Prioritize environmental sustainability as we advance ISAM capabilities. Inspire a diverse workforce as a potential outcome of ISAM innovation.

Achieving our strategic goals will require U.S. leadership and successful engagement and coordination with industry, nonprofit organizations, academia, and the international community. Each of the National ISAM Strategic Objectives is divided into purposes of organizing 28 separate HIS ISAM Implementation Activities that federal ministries and agencies carry out to further HIS ISAM National Strategy.

Promoting ISAM R&D will underpin this implementation plan by asking government agencies to define future missions and architectures for using ISAM capabilities. It also seeks a study of needs and gaps in ISAM capabilities to further advance ISAM technology. The U.S. Government is committed to helping spacecraft and mission designers and operators facilitate the use of his ISAM, not only through engagement with commercial partners, but also through the incorporation of well-developed standards into government spacecraft. It has a distinct role to help develop standards. Regarding test infrastructure, the plan highlights activities to assess current capability gaps and directs agencies to develop approaches for space propellant infrastructure.

Through many of the activities outlined in this plan, the U.S. Government seeks to bring about positive change in the U.S. space sector by promoting and enabling adoption of ISAM capabilities. Many activities seek to promote opportunities for international cooperation with partners, and prioritizing environmental responsibility is an activity that motivates the space operator to implement his ISAM in a safe and responsible manner. be connected. A range of activities to inspire, prepare and employ a diverse future space workforce through increased educational opportunities, access to secondary and post-secondary programs, and promotion of interdisciplinarity to enable ISAM functions. is taking place. The plan outlines U.S.-led activities in future space exploration where U.S. commercial industries and U.S. workers are manufacturing, assembling, and repairing space systems in orbit, around the moon, and in deep space. .

full report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spaceref.com/science-and-exploration/national-in-space-servicing-assembly-and-manufacturing-implementation-plan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos