How to watch today’s event





Google is ready to host its annual Google for India 2022 event in India today. The event will be attended by Ashwini Vaishnau, Federal Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, his CEO of Google and Alphabet. The event kicks off today at 12pm and Google India will live stream the event through their official YouTube channel.Read also – Telegram hack: how to sign up without a SIM card

We are happy to announce that @AshwiniVaishnaw will join the conversation with @sundarpichai at #GoogleForIndia 2022. Read also – Google releases list of favorite Chrome extensions for 2022. How many have you tried so far?

Watch the event live on December 19th at 12pm. https://t.co/079k3Krvrs pic.twitter.com/eV9XV6j5hM Read Also – Apple Hack: How to Use AirPods on Your Android Phone

Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 18, 2022

How to watch Google for India 2022 event online

Google will be sharing updates on the 8th edition of the Google for India 2022 event through its official Twitter and Facebook handles. In addition, Google will live stream the event through its official YouTube handle. Those interested can watch the event live here.

In addition to this, BGR India will also cover the event. Stay tuned for all updates!

Important Links Google Live Stream Link for India is here https://t.co/UFrzNiZBUY.

Set a reminder in this live stream to join us for the 8th #GoogleForIndia on December 19th at 12pm

Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 13, 2022

What to expect from the Google for India 2022 event

As usual, at the upcoming Google for India 2022 event, Google executives shared details about the new India-focused features the company plans to bring to its products and services including Google Search, YouTube and Google Cloud. increase. Additionally, Google may also share updates to its digital payments platform, Google Pay, at the event.

Google said in the description of the live stream: Post to YouTube.

Separately, Google also shared a list of key speakers for the event. This list includes his Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India. Elizabeth Reed, Vice President – ​​Search, Google; India, Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud. Ishan John Chatterjee, Director, YouTube, India. Ram Papatla, Android General Manager and India Engineering Lead, said:

Additionally, the event will include developers, government officials, and IISc scientists.

