Employee satisfaction and hybrid workplace success depend on a workplace experience and the right technology to support it

The workplace of 2023 will be a dynamic and changing environment driven by people working with unprecedented levels of flexibility. Enabling this is a challenge for companies, but ultimately offers a huge opportunity to improve the quality of life for employees. Companies that can achieve that will reap the benefits of a happier and more loyal workforce. In recent years, the way people work and where they want to work has changed. Often in the office he completely loses the desire to spend five days. However, without the right technology in place, a hybrid work environment can cause as many problems as it solves.

CIOs need to ensure that the technology experience across the enterprise is seamless. Whether employees are working from home, on the road, or in the office, they need to be able to interact with their work and colleagues without interruption. This brings the focus back to the devices, computers, printers, and connected devices at the endpoint. Delivering a clean and seamless end-user experience starts there.

Keeping staff happy is very important for businesses. As the World Economic Forum has pointed out, the trend is not over for big resignations. With a very low unemployment rate, employees understand that they can move around to find suitable jobs that fit their lifestyles and goals. The hybrid combination of office and home environments is a positive experience for each individual. So how can companies create hybrid work environments to keep staff happy and generate better business outcomes?

Building a better office environment

As business leaders grapple with the question of how to build this kind of workplace experience, one interesting trend that emerged is what employees value most. It has long been known that employee job satisfaction has little to do with salary. That’s why companies invest in perks like offering lunches and drinks/happy hours on Fridays.

Yet, according to a recent study conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by HP, 57% of office workers said they missed an office printer over free lunches and happy hours as a benefit of working in an office.

The reality is that people’s job satisfaction is tied to their ability to perform their jobs efficiently and to the highest standards. Technology continues to be the engine that drives and enables hybrid work, and companies must employ the right factors to keep their employees productive and satisfied and to collaborate effectively with their teams. is needed. To provide a better work experience, companies need to understand how this new hybrid worker works, what they want, and what they need. For example, HP reports that younger employees (ages 18-28) are actively on the road and buying proprietary technology to support the way they want to work.

For modern hybrid work environments to be effective, the experience must be reproducible in both the office and home workspaces. Take the LaserJet Managed E800/E700 for example. Security, in particular, is a concern with technology and hybrid workspaces. The E800/E700 protects, detects, and self-heals the HP LaserJet Enterprise E800/E700 series. These new devices also include HP Sure Start, Connection Inspector and Memory Shield Active System Monitoring Whitelist. So whether your device is in a headquarters, branch office, or home office, you can connect and use it without compromising your network.

Meanwhile, Reverse and Retry Technology detects and resolves double-feed issues and paper jams, helping you resolve issues faster and maximize printer uptime.

Building policies around hybrid work

The key to a successful hybrid workplace is ensuring that employees are well connected wherever they work. Encouraging employees to return to the office for at least a certain amount of time each week is a worthwhile idea. This allows for direct person-to-person connection and collaboration. About 60% of Australian workers feel they are more productive in the office and one in two believes that being in the office helps them build better business relationships .

But remote work is here to stay, and human connections to organizations through technology form the foundation of the modern enterprise, ensuring that employees working remotely aren’t left with a poor experience. is. Companies need to understand how hybrid workers work and what it takes to be successful at work, and will continue to evaluate innovative technologies and his solutions that can support this new work environment. is needed.

In a truly effective hybrid work environment, employees take notes from meetings in the office, use productivity tools and video conferencing to collaborate with teams on follow-up presentations and reports from the home office, and can be printed on We need it with equal quality to ensure consistency across the organization.

Unlocking the full potential of hybrid work has significant benefits. Research shows that full-time workers who can work remotely are 22% more satisfied with their jobs than employees who work remotely. Tools and features are in place to ensure a seamless experience between the office and homework. Organizations that accept it are well prepared to take full advantage of the opportunities 2023 will offer. Organizations that not only see an economic recovery, but also retain a happy and skilled workforce will have a significant competitive advantage over those that are still surviving major resignations.

