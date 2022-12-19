Dubai Internet City Adds Tech Players with New $120M Investment





Tecom Group breaks ground on Innovation Hub Phase 2 in Dubai Internet City.

The group is expanding its leasing portfolio to capture growing demand in Dubai’s commercial property market, which is underpinned by the emirate’s economic development and the government’s growth-enhancing strategy, the statement said.

The new investment in Dhs442m will provide customers with commercial offices, workspaces and headquarters tailored to their specifications.

Innovation Hub Phase 2 has two high-end office buildings, four boutique offices, retail space and over 800 parking spaces.

Scheduled to be completed by 2024, the total leasable area will exceed 355,000 square feet.

Launched in 2018, the first phase of the Innovation Hub is near full capacity and houses technology companies such as Google, Hewlett-Packard, Gartner and China Telecom.

With additional stages in the pipeline, the completed Innovation Hub project will add more than 1.2 million square feet of space to the Group’s portfolio for technology, education and new media businesses of all sizes.

“The Tecom Group remains a pillar of Dubai’s business hub proposal. The new regulatory framework and ease of doing business are accelerating economic growth and enhancing investor and business confidence.” said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group.

“We have seen the success of Leadership’s economic diversification strategy reflected in the performance of our commercial and industrial real estate portfolios this year with an influx of new companies and talent.”

Across our portfolio, existing clients are expanding their operations, complemented by new foreign investment inflows. Bespoke solutions like the Innovation Hub serve the need for high-quality commercial space and help strengthen Dubai’s position as an attractive global business and talent hub. It will also play a key role in cementing Tecom Group’s position as the emirate’s largest commercial property owner and driving innovation and business growth development in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Tecom Groups’ financial results for the third quarter of 2022 reflect an upward trend in the commercial real estate market.

Revenue was Dhs 490 million, an increase of 12.48% year-on-year due to higher occupancy rates across the portfolio, especially in offices, warehouses and employee accommodation.

Tecom Group has pioneered a global business and technology hub under Dubai Internet City. Today, we represent Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, start-ups and the entrepreneurial community.

Recent additions include Motorola Solutions and Intel, while customers 3M, Visa and Meta upgraded to new headquarters this year.

Dubai Internet City also has over 15 innovation centers provided by customers such as Visa, MasterCard, SAP, Google and 3M.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President, Commercial Leasing, Tecom Group, said: For over 20 years, Dubai Internet City has provided the infrastructure and environment necessary for a complete tech community to come together. Ready-to-use facilities like our innovation hubs get you up and running in no time. Expanding the district’s commercial offerings to meet the growing business demands of Emirates will enrich the global community with innovation-driven brands and talent.

