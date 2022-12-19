The future of work: creating a more flexible work environment with technology and innovation





CRAIN’S: Why did Astellas choose to adapt its way of working and move to a hybrid work environment?

MARK REISENAUER: As COVID-19 cases increased, Astellas quickly adopted various working arrangements to ensure the health and safety of its employees while allowing them to fully perform their roles Did. Recognizing the need to move from simply responding to flexibility (in response to COVID-19 guidance) to developing philosophies and strategic frameworks that support long-term flexibility, we are adjusted its philosophy to move to a hybrid work environment. At Astellas, we continually evaluate ourselves as we strive to deliver the best outcomes for our patients, customers, partners and other stakeholders while supporting the diverse needs of our employees.

CRAIN’S: How have you used the lessons learned from the pandemic to create a work philosophy that enables long-term flexibility for your workforce?

Reisenauer: Before the pandemic, we encouraged open, transparent, two-way dialogue between management and employees, but a hybrid work environment requires more than just an “open door” policy. I understood something. We have created a new virtual channel for our employees to share their needs and ideas so that we can better support their wellbeing. For example, employees wanted to hear directly from leaders more often and informally. So we reimagined the large, formal, face-to-face town halls that used to be in our offices, and now host smaller, more frequent hybrid gatherings.

CRAIN’S: How is Astellas building connections and facilitating collaboration among employees in a hybrid environment?

Reisenauer: Building connections and collaborations can happen in many different kinds of virtual and face-to-face environments. But Northbrook is especially proud of the quarterly in-person events he hosts in his office. A recent event focused on giving back and partnered with two local charities to host events with hands-on activities. It was a great way for employees to volunteer together and build new relationships. We are also looking at more frequent target dates and times for employees to return to the office together.

CRAIN’S: In a hybrid work environment, how much do business leaders and employees value face-to-face/face-to-face interaction opportunities?

Reisenauer: Face-to-face, real-world interactions are critical in creating moments of collaboration and innovation, while building relationships and strengthening company culture. Successful companies will find a way to balance the benefits of personal flexibility with the benefits of in-office interaction. I can’t speak for everyone, but I do know that when I’m in the office with my colleagues, I’m especially energized. This is because we generally appreciate collaboration and impromptu conversations that are more rewarding in virtual environments. In the coming year, we hope to create more opportunities for employees to meet in person and spend meaningful time together, strengthening relationships and connections across the organization.

CRAIN’S: How does your culture help create a more diverse and inclusive company?

Reisenauer: Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and providing our employees with unique networking and learning opportunities remains a top priority. We empower our employees to establish inclusive support communities within our company and are proud to now support 7 dynamic Employee Influence Groups (EIGs) . Our EIG enhances our ability to meet the needs of our employees, patients and communities. Led by a team of employee volunteers and executive sponsors, each EIG is focused on driving impact by aligning goals around four key pillars: career, culture, community and commerce. I was the Executive Sponsor of the Hispanic EIG. At that time, we developed a small group breakfast forum to facilitate networking and peer support. The ideas from EIG and their efforts to support employee growth are great.

CRAIN’S: What challenges have you faced in your hybrid work environment and what solutions have you implemented to address them?

Reisenauer: One of the biggest challenges we face in hybrid work environments is how to build and maintain meaningful connections. We have introduced several internal engagement campaigns for employees to share their day-to-day activities in a casual setting, similar to how they gather in water coolers and cafeterias. We also conduct regular employee surveys to understand how they view our culture and ways of working, and where we can improve. To this day, we continue to evolve and explore new ways to bring us together more effectively.

CRAIN’S: How do your employees feel about your work philosophy?

Reisenauer: We are consistently on several top employer lists in areas as diverse as LGBTQ equality, working parent support, environmental sustainability, women’s empowerment, and military support. I’m proud of that. These achievements are not only a testament to the collaborative, innovative and inclusive culture we foster, but also show that our employees are valued and empowered to do their best work. We continue to reap the benefits of working in a hybrid work environment, mixing time spent in the office with time spent working remotely. As we navigated through the difficult times of the pandemic, we have strengthened our employee health and well-being program and continued to improve our benefits based on new insights and feedback. Overall, this will help grow careers at Astellas and attract new and diverse talent.

CRAIN’S: How do you see hybrid work evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Reisenauer: First, not all companies and industries, such as frontline healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who are always on the job and face-to-face with patients every day, can offer a hybrid work environment. I think it’s important to recognize With the ability to offer a variety of working options – virtual, hybrid and in-office – companies like Astellas must continue to listen to their employees’ needs and evolve how and where they work accordingly. I believe that hybrid work will continue to take root in the future. As our environment continues to change, we need to create adaptable organizational structures that blend the opportunities of virtual and office work and redefine our corporate culture in new ways.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/crains-content-studio/future-work-creating-more-flexible-work-landscape-technology-and-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos