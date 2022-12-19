Argentina v France FIFA World Cup 2022 final breaks Google search record | Football News





Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 at the end of the regular and extra 30 minutes. The finale saw an even fight as France came from behind twice in the contest to force the match into a tiebreak.

It was Argentina who took the early lead after being awarded a penalty for a foul on Angel Di Maria’s Di Inside. Lionel Messi broke the deadlock from 12-yard range in the 23rd minute. The penalty was followed by another counterattack goal by the South American. Di Maria was on the scoresheet this time.

Just as Argentina looked set to overwhelm France with a 2-0 cushion, Les Bleus equalized in the 81st minute. Both goals came in one minute with French star Kylian Mbappé rising to the occasion.

Argentina again trailed France, with Messi and company scoring the third goal in the 108th minute. However, Mbappe once again ruined Argentina’s plans as he scored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot in the 118th minute.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martonez stole the show with a breathtaking play, making decisive saves in the final minutes, saving two spot kicks to give Argentina a third World Cup win. brought the title.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a tweet on Monday that the World Cup final had broken previous records in terms of search volume. During the #FIFAWorldCup finals, search saw the highest traffic in 25 years. All over the world he seemed to be searching for one thing. he tweeted.

During the #FIFAWorldCup finals, search saw the highest traffic in 25 years. The whole world seemed to be searching for his one thing.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

Shortly after the final, he hailed the match as one of the greatest of all time and congratulated both teams.

One of the best games ever. Argentina and France fought well. Funnel bonito. No one deserves it more than #messi. The greatest player ever to play the game. What a swan song. #FIFA World Cup

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 18, 2022

Funnel bonito. No one deserves it more than #messi. The greatest player ever to play the game. What a swan song, he tweeted.

