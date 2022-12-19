



Every year, a handful of innovations, breakthroughs and discoveries push the boundaries of what is possible using technology. Most importantly, it helps us solve problems and overcome challenges that affect our planet and our daily lives.

Biggest innovations and breakthroughs for 2022

adobe stock

We’ve picked out what we believe to be the most significant advances made in the last 12 months. This post highlights how they make or have the potential to make the world a better place.

Paxlovid Covid Pills

Vaccines have been very successful in reducing the risk of death from Covid-19, but they are of limited use against new variants and cannot be administered if someone tests positive. A pill that Pfizer developed earlier this year as a treatment has proven effective in reducing the likelihood of people suffering from severe symptoms, even if given after infection. suggests an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization. The drug works by essentially interfering with the virus’s ability to replicate in the body by forming a protective coating around cells. However, it wasn’t used for general medical use until early 2022, so we’re bending the rules a bit to include it in this list! It suggests that it may even be effective in treating and relieving symptoms of covid.

Is nuclear fusion one step closer to reality?

Physicists have long believed that the energy produced by nuclear fusion could one day be harnessed in the same process that powers the sun. In 2022, we’re one step closer, as researchers at the National Ignition Facility published a paper outlining their successful attempt to create a “self-heating combustion plasma.” It is hoped that this breakthrough will eventually lead to commercially viable fusion reactors, providing an almost limitless, cheap and clean source of energy.

Based on this research, startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems is currently working with MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center on plans to build a factory capable of mass-producing components for the first commercial fusion reactor. The first step is to create a prototype machine that will be the first to achieve net energy production using nuclear fusion. It is expected to be followed early in the next decade by the start of full-scale production of the fusion generators that will produce the energy that feeds the national grid.

Axiom 1

Prior to 2022, recent spaceflight breakthroughs were primarily focused on “space tourism”. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, will successfully carry paying passengers into space in 2021. Axiom-1 became the first privately funded manned mission to dock with the International Space Station (ISS). Using a SpaceX-designed spacecraft, three astronauts successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in his April and docked at Harmony his hub on the ISS for his 16 days. The Axiom-1 mission is considered crucial to the future of space travel, as it is planned to be the first step towards establishing a privately funded space station. Development project in space.

World’s largest carbon removal plant opens

Orca, near Reykjavik, Iceland, is the largest and most powerful facility of its kind, capable of capturing 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year. Carbon dioxide is sucked through a filter, combined with water, and pumped into the ground, where natural processes ultimately transform it into carbon minerals. The facility itself utilizes carbon-neutral energy generated by a nearby geothermal power plant.

4,000 tons may sound like a lot, but it’s actually the equivalent of 900 cars. But the beauty of Orcas’ design is that it’s built using a modular design that can be replicated relatively easily and cheaply anywhere in the world. Orca and other similar facilities could prove to be essential tools in our struggle to keep rising global temperatures under control.

World’s Second Largest Cryptocurrency Successfully Moves to Proof of Stake

The 2022 merger will see the popular Ethereum blockchain and cryptocurrency, which serves as a decentralized computing platform, make a successful switch from a Proof of Work (PoW) model (similar to Bitcoin) to Proof of Stake (PoS). rice field.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, doing so reduced the overall energy usage of the network by 99.9%. This is important because the large amount of energy used by blockchain networks is often viewed as a hurdle that must be cleared before the technology can reach its potential. Basically, PoS and PoW are two different methods of validating transactions on a blockchain, decentralized decentralized databases that rely on cryptography to keep multiple copies of the database in sync, effectively preventing tampering. .

Not only is it less damaging to the planet because it consumes less energy, blockchains and cryptocurrencies that operate using the PoS algorithm are faster, meaning transactions are processed more quickly. Blockchain has been proposed as a solution to a variety of problems, from creating new money systems to serving as the foundation for new digital societies and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Successfully managing the blockchain transition used by millions of people is a step towards proving the underlying technology is sound.

To stay up to date on new trends in business and technology, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. 2022 Business Book of the Year Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2022/12/19/the-biggest-tech-innovations-and-breakthroughs-of-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos