



New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Canberra should top the list for those looking to study, work or live in a progressive and sustainable city. Australia’s capital is leading the country’s sustainability efforts and is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. Attracting more than $2 billion in investment in sustainable energy, experts say this ambitious push for sustainability is opening up exciting job opportunities in cleantech and renewable energy. increase. industry. The Australian Economic Council estimates that promoting net zero emissions will create over 195,000 jobs for her in Australia over the next 50 years. Recently, the Climate Council proposed that renewable energy storage targets could create about 100,000 jobs in renewable energy. With Canberra’s leading position in renewable energy research and development and a strong higher education network that supports its broader sustainability imperatives, the number of jobs it can offer in these areas will increase. Canberra is a unique city in Australia with a strong urban planning infrastructure that fosters cooperation across multiple sectors such as education, research, industry and government. University of Canberra Emeritus Professor Barbara Norman says this has contributed to a well-planned, accessible and sustainable city. With a significant global shift towards a more sustainable future, she said there is an opportunity to participate in innovative solutions that will have an impact in Canberra, nationally and globally. Interested in moving to Canberra students can choose to study at one of Australia’s most highly ranked universities. Canberra’s universities foster research, teaching, future skills development and technology deployment. Canberra is at the forefront of action to tackle climate change. She is the first city in mainland Australia to achieve a 100% renewable energy supply. Recently, the city has rolled out several initiatives to move towards a low-carbon economy, including building Australia’s largest battery system and developing his hub for renewable energy and clean technology innovation. Canberra is partnering with global companies to develop next-generation renewable hydrogen and storage technologies, while also increasing incentives for people to choose zero-emission vehicles. Local governments invest in and provide financial incentives to develop the technology and infrastructure needed to support these initiatives. This visionary approach is attracting global interest and global companies, which means more jobs and long-term career opportunities. Canberra now has Australia’s second highest concentration of renewable energy jobs. Canberra’s world-leading response to climate change is vital for our communities and offers many opportunities for our economy. If you’re looking to build a career while living a more sustainable life, this is the place to be.

