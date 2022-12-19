The missing link preventing biopharmaceutical innovations from reaching patients





We live in an unprecedented time when innovation in the biological sciences continues to accelerate. Science has followed a vertical growth trajectory, but such innovations, at best, take time to reach patients in need. We believe that innovation in patient access models is the catalyst needed to help patients initiate and maintain the care they need to improve their lives.

Why Current Patient Access Solutions Are Inadequate

Patient access solutions, including hubs and specialty pharmacies, play a key role in helping patients initiate care. However, most models are based on outdated and expensive call center-based approaches that fail to meet the needs of consumer patients and healthcare providers (HCPs). In addition, traditional solutions hurt brands with inadequate incentives that drive low adherence and a decline in gross-to-net.

Patients as consumers have evolved: Today’s consumers have come to expect the convenience, trust and transparency of smartphone-based e-commerce in their day-to-day interactions. But the healthcare experience is outdated. Today, calls from 1-800 numbers are more likely to be classified as spam than considered a white glove experience. As a result, treatment initiation is delayed and patients are often unable to start prescribed medications.

Uniquely-located Legacy Patient Access Hub promises to simplify the process for patients to initiate treatment and provide HCPs with the assistance they need in navigating payer requirements leading up to treatment initiation To do. However, the cumbersome hub workflow masks the purported productivity gains. The administrative overhead of registration forms navigated by fax or phone fails to deliver on promises, resulting in lower than expected volume of prescriptions and lackluster adoption among prescribers. I’m here.

Dispensing pharmacies coordinate incentives for patients to initiate and maintain treatment, but they may not have the tools, time, or incentives to get the lowest patient out-of-pocket costs. Covered scripts are usually the most affordable scripts for patients, but dispensing pharmacies often use uncovered coupons to dispense medications faster if they don’t have the technology to help secure cover. This again leads to abandonment caused by patient out-of-pocket costs as an important factor in non-compliance.

Brands face a range of issues, from poor user experience to mismatched incentives, and must contend with low adherence and a decline in gross-to-net that hinders their ability to reinvest in patient access. must be Moreover, traditional solutions provide delayed program data. The data they provide often lack information about which patients were abandoned and why they ultimately did not receive their medication. , the quality of data input brings the right decisions to the process. Ultimately, the costs of an inefficient patient access model accumulate in the brand’s P&L. A low percentage of targeted scripts and low adherence leads to low gross-to-net and new innovations that may help patients fail due to deployment models.

The Unrealized Promise of Technology

Technology is upending every aspect of our lives, from retail to transportation. But technology’s track record in ensuring access to life-saving care has been dismal, and there are at least five trends that have led to this.

Inflexible legacy technology: Most patient access technology solutions available to biopharmaceutical companies are built on off-the-shelf third-party platforms that are not intended for specific healthcare use cases. As a result, most CRMs built as generic platforms are not fully customizable to the specific needs of a particular therapy. Cost: Solutions based on inflexible platforms require significant customization and cost millions of dollars to be ready for use. Customization projects like this often end up costing a lot of time and money. Brands must take the leap in believing that such a solution will work and plan huge financial outlays to undertake such a project. Shiny New Thing Syndrome: Information Technology Advances Rapidly It’s a joy to be doing, but the little-understood realities of the technology lifecycle are often disappointing. Advances in information technology have led a maturation cycle that involves ironing out various kinks in failure-tolerant, non-mission-critical applications (such as entertainment and consumer apps) before mission-critical healthcare applications are worthy of production. pass. Partial digitization: Some patient access models employ superficial digitization, typically via text message or digital patient registration. While commendable, most aspects of the behind-the-scenes workflow are still manual, ultimately offering limited benefits to the overall experience. Technology over user experience: more of the above approaches One aim is to build a cutting-edge platform in terms of technology infrastructure. Still, it does not take into account the desire of stakeholders to adopt new user experiences. Hence the lukewarm success of the unique portal and her EMR plugin that HCPs have to learn entirely new workflows for each patient access program.

Times are changing: economic and political uncertainty are catalysts for change

The industry has been slow to adapt to change, largely due to system inertia that has reached a precarious equilibrium.

Current inefficient patient access models are better than none. But this equilibrium presupposes static economic and political realities. As it becomes increasingly apparent, economic and political uncertainty forces brand managers to do more with less. This sounds like an impossible feat, but we believe it has enormous potential. We believe that uncertainty will drive long-term pending changes, and that such changes for the better will come to patient access models.

why this time is different

Our theme has always been that well-thought-out technology has the potential to truly transform patient access. What does this mean? Below, we outline salient aspects of the technology-driven patient access model that have been adopted as design principles while designing and iterating patient access platforms for biopharmaceutical brands large and small.

Focus on user experience: This doesn’t always mean shiny new. It means meeting stakeholders where they are to create simple and intuitive tools.

For HCPs, this means a minimal learning curve or deviation from established workflows. With no new tools to learn, all innovations work hard behind the scenes to ease the workflow burden of meeting payer requirements. For patients, it means a familiar, browser-based smartphone experience with no apps to download, and can be adopted by all age groups. Not all patients want to use smartphones. Even if you want to use it, you may need to talk to a comrade who is empathetic and helpful. Our approach is to make technology successful for the majority of patients for whom it is most useful, easy for those who prefer human interaction, and for other patients who may prefer human interaction. understanding the needs of , nurse navigator on the phone at your convenience.

Platforms, not features: Our approach has been to radically new solutions using the latest and proven building blocks of consumer Internet technologies that have transformed the lives of consumers. We use the same technologies and adapt them to the rigors of patient access use cases to enable a platform that spans all stakeholders including brands, patients, HCPs, pharmacies and payers.

Align incentives with technology. Technology liberates information. Workflow automation lowers the level of effort required to meet payer requirements, reduces patient out-of-pocket costs, and further aligns incentives.

Focus on patient out-of-pocket as a key driver of adherence: A flexible and customizable platform allows brands to control the speed of treatment (patient experience) and cost of patient out-of-pocket (two key drivers of adherence). can be balanced. A purpose-built platform enables brands to build custom scenarios to help achieve this balance that is unique to the combination of patient, therapy, and payer requirements.

Data: Focused on real-time data from prescribing to dispensing, tracking every aspect of the patient and HCP experience to help brands design efficient out-of-pocket assistance programs and refine the patient journey We provide insights to help you understand.

Cost: Technology must reduce program overhead. The advantage of a technology-first platform is deployment with little to no up-front costs and rapid start-up. Brand P&L managers can see a direct correlation between their investment in a patent access program and the results it delivers quickly, without the risks associated with traditional access programs.

During this time of economic uncertainty, brand managers must seek new ways to improve patient access while reducing costs to maximize brand value. Technology plays the most important role in improving patient access and medication adherence. Life sciences companies don’t have to be technology companies, but they must integrate technology solutions to ensure that the medicines they develop reach patients in need.

About the author

Deepak Thomas is the founder and CEO of Phil Inc. He founded the company to build solutions that expand and simplify patient access to specialty medicines while coordinating the economic incentives of therapeutics manufacturers.

