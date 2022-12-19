MYStartup partners with airasia academy to enable startup community to learn and upskill





An initiative by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) of Malaysia and run by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), an early-stage startup influencer in Malaysia, MYStartup aims to build a foundation of knowledge and education with airasia We have embarked on a new partnership with the academy. Easier access to the startup community.

In a statement, MYStartup said it has identified key players as strategic partners to ensure the overall growth of the ecosystem as part of its efforts to build and strengthen the Malaysian startup ecosystem.

This latest partnership with airasia academy reaffirms MYStartups’ vision through a specific initiative to help entrepreneurs and start-ups accelerate their upskilling efforts through accessible, guided learning content .

According to the statement, education and knowledge are always at the forefront of a corporate culture that demands innovation and growth. Especially with the rapid technological advancements in today’s world, learning becomes even more important for startups to keep up with the latest knowledge and trends in their respective industries.

MYStartup recognizes that by providing entrepreneurs and start-ups with tools they can use to upskill, they can solidify their foundations, adapt to changing environments, close current gaps, and stay ahead of the competition. doing.

Airasia academy is a one-stop academy of technology, leadership and innovation aimed at facilitating the digital economy within the ASEAN region.

Airasia academy, together with MYStartup, is proud to be a major player in bridging the gap between Malaysian higher education and advanced industries in the startup scene, offering additional courses that may not be offered in the public education system. and helping people looking for certification.

MYStartup and airasia academy have teamed up to offer courses ranging from coding to digital marketing, cybersecurity and software engineering, covering many key skills and aspects of the startup journey.

A one-stop learning hub for anyone’s startup needs, curated and led by industry experts and top universities around the world, the startup community as well as those considering starting their own company. can benefit equally. from this new course.

Users will not only have access to a wide range of skills and courses, but upon completion of each course will be awarded an airasia academy certification, supported by Google Cloud and recognized by HRD Corp, MOSTI, Malaysia Academic Consortium.

By offering these courses at airasia academy, we at MYStartup hope to empower our local startup community as we strive to be one of the best startup ecosystems in the region and globally. . ” .

“Through our continued efforts, we want to ensure that the startups within our network are fully equipped and have the added advantage of tackling the real world challenges they may face. I’m here.

“Whether it’s for increased productivity, profitability, or increased employee engagement and retention, they have the resources to upskill and reskill on their way to becoming leaders in their field. It provides the best learning platform,” he added.

Kashfi said startups will have access to new knowledge and the ability to reach new heights under the guidance of top industry experts.

He hopes that through this initiative, local Malaysian start-ups will be able to build a strong foundation to take their business to the next level.

Incorporated in 2003, Cradle’s mission is to fund high potential technology startups through the Cradle Investment Program (CIP). The company is now controlled by MOSTI.

Ram Gopal Raj, Strategy and Innovation Director, Airasia academy, said: .

“Airasia academy is proud to serve the educational needs of startups by forming part of a hub of talent and knowledge supporting startups and the Malaysian startup ecosystem in general.

However, everyone can benefit from this wealth of knowledge. All users, regardless of background, are welcome to check out airasia academy and the vast range of reskilling/upskilling courses we offer,” he added.

Launched in October 2020, airasia academy is a one-stop academy of technology, leadership and innovation aimed at accelerating the digital economy within the ASEAN region.

MYStartup Accelerator Program Cohort 2 Registration Opens to Provide Funding to Accelerate Malaysian Hi-Tech Startups

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technode.global/2022/12/19/mystartup-partners-airasia-academy-to-enable-startup-community-to-learn-and-upskill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos