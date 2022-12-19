Google will soon introduce end-to-end encryption to Gmail on the web





Technology giant Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on the web browser. Currently in beta, users can send and receive encrypted emails inside and outside your domain. According to Google, email bodies and attachments containing inline images are end-to-end encrypted.

Google Workspace already uses the latest encryption standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between facilities. Client-side encryption helps address a wide range of data sovereignty and compliance needs while enhancing data confidentiality,” the company said in a blog post.

In case you didn’t know, client-side encryption has been available for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time.

Who can apply?

According to Google, customers with Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail Client-Side Encryption (CSE) Beta. Beta program applications are open until January 2023. Users need to submit a Gmail CSE beta test application containing information such as email address, project ID and test group domain.

This feature is not yet available for personal Google Accounts or users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business users. Google says it will roll out a public release in the second half of 2023.

According to Google, client-side encryption is turned off by default. Admin Console >[セキュリティ]>[アクセスとデータ制御]>[クライアント側の暗号化]You can enable it at the domain, organizational unit, and group level by going to

In other news, 9to5Google reports that Google is ready to add Gmail and Calendar apps to WearOS. This means that these apps will soon be available on Google smartwatches such as the Watch4, Watch5, Pixel Watch, and several other Wear OS powered smartwatches. The report adds that the tech company is currently testing two of his apps on its own Pixel Watch. Plus, it could be added to his other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

