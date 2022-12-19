Elon Musk Twitter poll set to determine whether Tesla mogul stays CEO of Twitter





Comments on this story

comment

Twitter’s future in San Francisco under Elon Musk remains in doubt as a poll is scheduled Monday morning to determine whether he will remain CEO of the social media site he acquired for $44 billion. Unstable.

Late Sunday, Musk launched a Twitter poll asking questions of his 122 million followers. He said he would follow the results, later adding:

Billionaire and self-proclaimed Chief Twit bought the company for $44 billion in October and named himself CEO. Since then, it has been a frequent subject of his tweets, with employees stating that he was a regular presence at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

A Twitter ad appears next to a white nationalist restored by Elon Musk

But it has raised concerns among investors, particularly Tesla, that the entrepreneur is too skinny. I’m wondering if he can effectively fill both roles at the same time, in addition to being the head of rocket company SpaceX.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk is known for conducting polls to confirm decisions he’s already made. Perhaps most famously, he asked on Twitter if he should sell his 10% stake in Tesla. The filing then showed that Musk had already adopted the deal plan, at least partially questioning the polls.

Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday night.

Musk took to Twitter to make the change quickly, saying his top priority is to fix the company’s code. He issued an ultimatum mandating a hardcore culture of laying off about half of his 7,500 employees and hundreds more retiring, relying on polls including former President Donald Trump’s reinstatement to Changed his Twitter rules on the spot.

It’s not immediately clear how much that will change if Musk steps down as CEO, given that he will continue to own the company along with his co-investors.

Musk has previously hinted that he doesn’t intend to stay in charge of Twitter long-term. He testified in a Delaware court last month that he was planning to find someone to run Twitter and reduce his time at the company. He stood up in response to a Tesla shareholder lawsuit, which he claimed was overpaid for his work in a 2018 compensation package from the auto company.

The unscientific and unrepresentative poll on Musk’s leadership comes after a week of whirlwinds for Musk. Tesla’s stock fell about 15% last week, capping off the dismal performance of the past few months.

Is Airplane Tracking Doxing? How Public Data Infuriated Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, Musk abruptly suspended an account that tracked his private jet using publicly available data. He followed that up the next day by suspending a reporter who apparently tweeted accusing him of basically posting the coordinates of the assassination for him and his family. , the user voted to reinstate the banned user.

By Sunday, Twitter announced new rules barring users from repeatedly promoting rival social media networks on the site, as Musk tweeted from the World Cup finale next to former Trump adviser Jared Kushner. Many users, including some of Musks’ own supporters, complained that despite promises to restore what Musks called free speech to the site, the new Rejected the policy as strict.

Musk’s new policy also banned the promotion of Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social, an app co-founded by Trump.

Musk issued a rare apology on Sunday after Twitter enacted new rules banning users from repeatedly promoting rival social media networks on its site, and said it would put future policy decisions to a vote. rice field.

Later that night, @TwitterSafety tweeted the question:

A tweet and page explaining the new policy banning content from external networks also appears to have been removed.

A poll on Musk’s leadership was due to expire early Monday morning, before Wall Street opened.

Elon Musks’ role at Tesla is in question as Twitter hogs his attention

With millions of users voting and polls trending toward his resignation, Musk tweeted late Sunday that those who want power are the least deserving of it. did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/12/19/musk-twitter-ceo-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos