



Football fans set a new record for checking in on the latest on FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Millions of people around the world cheered when Argentina beat France 4-2 in the final game to win her third World Cup title.

Sundar Pichai said the search generated the highest traffic on Sunday in 25 years. It seemed to him that the whole world was looking for only one thing on the Internet.

Search has the highest traffic in the last 25 years for the #FIFAWorldCup finals. It was like the whole world he was searching for one thing!” Google’s CEO tweeted.

During the #FIFAWorldCup finals, search saw the highest traffic in 25 years. The whole world seemed to be searching for his one thing.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

According to Pichai, the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France is one of the best ever. He thanked both teams for their performance in the match.

One of the best games ever. Argentina and France fought well. Funnel bonito. No one deserves it more than #messi. The greatest player ever to play the game. What a swan song. #FIFAWorldCup,” he tweeted.

The match had special significance as it was the last FIFA World Cup match for soccer champion Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is finally a World Cup champion.

Despite Kylian Mbapp scoring a hat-trick in the first final in 56 years, Argentina thrashed France 4-2 on Sunday’s penalty shootout to clinch their third World Cup title.

Argentinian supporters in Kolkata and elsewhere in West Bengal roared with jubilation as the South American nation fell to the edge of the cliff to become FIFA World Cup champions. Kolkata has hosted Diego his Armando his Maradona in 2008 and is a huge fan of Argentina and its icon Lionel his Messi.

In football-mad Goa, some Argentine supporters took to the streets to cheer after the South American nation won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Politicians, including Goa’s former deputy prime minister Vijay Sardesay and Congress MLA Artone DoCosta, were also seen supporting Argentina as they watched the final alongside fans wearing their favorite team’s jerseys.

(with input from institutions)

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/entire-world-was-searching-for-one-thing-google-ceo-on-fifa-world-cup-11671425026159.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos