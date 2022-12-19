Cork tech company Treemetrics launches real-time forest management platform





The company says its platform provides high-resolution imagery and analytical tools for tracking changes in various forest indicators.

Cork tech company Treemetrics has launched a new platform for monitoring and managing forests in real time.

Treemetrics said its new platform uses advanced satellite imaging software to provide insights into forest health and productivity.

According to the company, the platform provides users with high-resolution imagery and also offers analytical tools to track changes in tree cover, biomass and other key indicators.

Treemetrics also says it has easy-to-use tools to help users visualize and analyze data. The company’s CEO, Enda Keane, says the platform is a “huge advance” in how forests are managed.

“We believe our platform represents the future of forest monitoring,” said Keane. “The advanced technology and intuitive design make it the ideal solution for forestry professionals looking to take their operations to the next level.”

Keene added that the platform could help calculate forest carbon credits accurately, but this would be difficult as these “dynamic ecosystems” can change over time. I said that there is a case.

“This means that the carbon capture capacity of forests can also change over time, making it important to regularly monitor and update carbon inventories,” Keene said.

Earlier this year, Treemetrics won a two-year contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) to use satellite imagery, data analysis and proprietary forest measurement techniques to provide more accurate forest carbon credit estimates.

In 2017, the company signed a €1.2 million contract with ESA to deploy a tree growth analysis system that includes a proprietary tree sensor device.

Niall Bolger, Program Manager for Enterprise Ireland’s Earth Observation Program, said Treemetrics is a “great example of an SME” making good use of the ESA Sentinel Hub, which provides free Earth Observation data.

“Treemetrics’ deep insights into forest management have developed a powerful analytical tool that is sure to deliver value to forest owners and carbon credit managers around the world,” said Bolger.

