Artpark-IISc, Google brings innovation to India’s diverse languages





Bengaluru-based Artpark (AI & Robotics Technology Park) is a non-profit organization established by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in partnership with Google to foster innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. All India Comprehensive Language Data Initiative for Open Source Datasets in partnership.

The new initiative, launched by Vaani at the Google for India 2022 event in New Delhi, will produce high-quality datasets that reflect the true diversity of natural spoken and transcribed texts from all parts of India. This is a summary of

With this launch, Vani joins Artpark and IIScs’ pan-Indic language initiative including SYSPIN (Speech Synthesis in Indian Languages) and RESPIN (Speech Recognition in Indian Languages) covering 9 languages ​​including Magadi and Maithili will join the Bhsh AI umbrella of

To foster research and innovation, these datasets have been open sourced through the Vaanis website (vaani.iisc.ac.in) and will be open sourced by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Bhashini and others in the future. It may become available from other platforms as well. to the statement.

Globally, large-scale language models like GPT-3 are being hyped. However, Prasanta Kumar Ghosh of IISc, who is leading these initiatives, discovered at least 50 variants of Bengali in our research, and even a native Bengali speaker like myself had several variants of Bengali. As we discovered, training requires a huge text corpus and a huge amount of computational power. Even Hindi, with more than four dozen dialect variations, doesn’t have that much text data. There is no hope for machines! must be included in the dataset.

Indians also communicate primarily through speech, requiring very different approaches and breakthroughs for machine transcription, understanding or translation, taking into account language differences every few kilometers. In this context, technologies such as automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) can only be unlocked through open source and mission mode efforts.

Artpark President Raghu Dharmaraju added: “Over the past decade, most of the apps for frontline healthcare workers and farmers have failed because digital interfaces felt alienating. More than a billion Indians still speak or type English. We cannot, so enabling citizens to communicate with digital services in their native language in the next decade will be key to India’s economic growth and a more equitable distribution of its benefits,” said Dharmaraju. increase. .

The initiative is currently focused on 80 districts in 10 states and will be expanded to all districts in the coming years. Artpark and IISc will also launch challenges for researchers and start-ups to use these datasets to build applications in areas such as health, agriculture and financial inclusion.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/artparkiisc-google-to-bring-innovation-to-india-s-diverse-languages-11671445526332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos