Canadian Startup News of the Week (12/18/22)





Plus: Kim Furlong talks about VCCI and the future of Canadian ventures.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup story of the week! Here you’ll find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

If you would like to receive this update weekly, please subscribe to the BetaKit newsletter using the form at the bottom of this page.

Top Stories of the Week Layoffs continue at Canadian tech companies as 2023 looks bleak

BetaKit learned that more than 10 Canadian tech companies laid off workers recently, adding to the growing list of companies that will cut their workforce in 2022.

Alberta Innovation Minister’s statement casts doubt on return of investor tax credit

In a recent interview with BetaKit, the minister discussed his goals for his new role, noting areas he plans to focus on and areas he won’t, such as the Alberta Investor Tax Credit (AITC).

B.C.’s new Innovation Minister, Brenda Bailey, explains how we’re supporting technology and innovation in the province.

Bailey took over B.C.’s innovation agenda from Ravi Kahlon, a member of the state’s New Democratic Party. Ravi Kahlon has been re-appointed as head of BC’s newly created Department of Housing.

Founder CEO of agtech unicorn Semios steps down

Gilbert announced the move on Friday on LinkedIn, and the search for a new Semios CEO is currently underway. Gilbert will step down as his CEO, but will remain on the Semios board.

The Upside Foundation Appoints Juanita Lee Garcia as New Executive Director

According to Lee-Garcia, the management change came at a “pivotal moment” in Upside’s history.

Does scaling your startup feel like a constant mess? Here’s what to do.

Proper communication is required to successfully move away from authoritarian leadership.

Matt Golden of Golden Ventures offers advice for startups raising money in a falling market.

Investors who have recently raised large sums of money in the last two years still have to pay their capital. What changes are important variables for investors, according to Matt Golden, who is the founder and managing partner of Golden Ventures.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions and Layoffs VAN – Evok Innovations/Raven Capital/Yaletown Partners via InBC (Read More) CAL – Movement51 and CIWA for $861,980 (Read More) TOR – Plooto – $27 Million (Read More) TOR – Shabodi – $14M (Read More) TOR – KeyOps – $4M (Read More) TOR – Frate – $2M (Read More) MTL – Nesto – $80M (Read More) MTL – Inovobot secures $14 million against target of $40 million (read more) MTL – Nearbuy and Esspera secure $35,000 (read more) QC – Ferme d’Hiver – $46 million (read more) ) by AMAZON AWS

From Ada Support to Neo Financial, top Canadian startups are building on AWS. But they didn’t do it alone. So whether you’re looking for help solving technical challenges, hiring the right engineers, or finalizing a funding round, we have all the resources you need to get started. There’s a reason more startups are built on his AWS than any other provider. We are here to help you succeed, from inception to his IPO.

Learn more and start your journey to the cloud today with AWS!

A Year in Review: KIM FURLONG on VCCI and the Future of Canadian Ventures

“Last May, I had a kind of ‘haha’ moment. And it sparked a conversation that I believe was really candid for both sides. “

CVCA CEO Kim Furlong discussed the future of VCCI, potential updates to its program, selling value to policy makers, and what Canadian ventures will look like in 2023 when she announced in May. Participate to discuss your comments.

BESSEMER, GEORGIAN, OMERS VCS Discuss Market Conditions

“If this is the environment now, what should I do?”

Aleeza Hashmi (Bessemer), Michelle Yu (Georgian), and Laura Lenz (OMERS) join BetaKit Senior Editor Meagan Simpson to discuss why it’s just as hard for startups to raise money in early 2023. BetaKit Keynote Stage.

B|K: Subscribe to The BetaKit Newsletter

Use the form below to subscribe to B|K and get the best from BetaKit delivered to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/canadian-startup-news-of-the-week-12-18-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos