google: Google in India | Technology costs many lives, needs ‘responsible regulation’: Sundar Pichai





Technology touches so many people’s lives that it needs to be regulated responsibly, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google.

I think it’s important for countries to think about how best to protect their citizens, privacy and security. India has a leading role to play here. It is important to ensure that people are protected and create innovative frameworks that allow businesses to innovate on top of the certainty of the legal framework, Pichai said, adding that the country is open and connected. He added that he hopes to become the voice of the Internet.

Pichai spoke at the company’s flagship event, GoogleforIndia, held in the capital. Madurai-born Pichai is on tour in India this week.

It was great to be back in India! #GoogleForIndia introduced a multimodal AI model covering over 100 Indian languages ​​https://t.co/WkK9oowQL2

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 1671446804000 In India, the introduction of the Telecommunications Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Digital India Act, as well as modular regulations focused on several smaller sectors will lead to increased trade union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a conversation with Pichai.

Its a very comprehensive outlook. We should be able to complete this work (public consultation and parliamentary passage of all three bills) in the next 14-16 months. The two bills submitted for consultation should be finalized and passed by parliament by July or August (2022), Vaishnaw said.

Find stories that interest you The challenge is to create a legal and regulatory structure that is up to date, matches India’s unique needs and is built around the country’s needs, union minister said . Going forward, India plans to use artificial intelligence to make government-provided services more accessible to people speaking different languages, as well as making credit available to those at the bottom of the pyramid, he said. says Vaishnaw. Enabling people at the bottom of the pyramid to access credit will be a major task before AI. We’re trying to write down all the success we already have when it comes to payment and identity systems, he said. Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

