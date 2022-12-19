Pixel 7 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which Camera Zoom Is Best?





The GooglePixel 7 Pro won the CNET Editors’ Choice Award for its excellent all-around performance, sleek design, and excellent camera system.

It doesn’t take the best photos at night, but daytime photos put up a nice battle with the iPhone 14 Pro.And the Pixel’s 5x optical zoom easily beats the iPhone’s only 3x optical zoom. , but there is something to contend with another Zoom king. It’s the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Since its launch earlier this year, the S22 Ultra has held the top spot when it comes to zoom. This is thanks to his whopping 10x optical zoom that lets you get closer to your subject with minimal loss of image quality. And while the overall image quality isn’t always the best, its zooming skills are second to none.

But the Pixel 7 Pro takes advantage of Google’s advanced AI systems, enabling what the company calls “super-resolution zoom.” This means that long zoomed-in photos are digitally enhanced and detail preserved.

Read: Pixel 7 Pro really challenges my $10,000 DSLR camera setup

So how do these two flagship cell phone camera systems compare, especially when it comes to zoom performance? I took both on a tour of Edinburgh to find out.

Pixel 7 Pro, main camera

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, main camera

Andrew Rankson/CNET

This first test was a surprise. The two images of him above were taken using the main cameras of their respective phones, and there are significant differences. The Pixel 7 Pro produced shots that looked very cold, but the S22 Ultra’s snaps look warmer and brighter.

Pixel 7 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, main camera

Andrew Rankson/CNET

The same can be said for the photo above, the Galaxy S22 shot has a much more appealing color balance than the Pixel. It looks blue or purple.

Pixel 7 Pro, ultra-wide-angle lens

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, ultra wide angle lens

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Changing to an ultra-wide angle lens does not change the situation as you can see in the image above. Both phones were able to capture a huge amount of scenes, and while both have excellent all-around exposure and detail, I prefer the S22’s warm colors.

Pixel 7 Pro, main camera

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, main camera

Andrew Rankson/CNET

But the scene above is different. The Pixel 7 Pro’s shots are just as naturally warm as the S22 Ultra’s, with beautiful color balance. The Pixel 7 Pro’s exposure is also more natural, as it doesn’t try to artificially lighten shadows as much as its rivals. The S22 Ultra’s shots have a fake “HDR” look that I don’t really like.

So what about that zoom?

Pixel 7 Pro, 2x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 3x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

The first test above used the on-screen magnification level of each smartphone. This starts at 2x on the Pixel 7 Pro and 3x on the S22 Ultra. It’s no surprise that the S22 shot looks a little more “zoomed in”, but otherwise it’s normal. Good exposure on both sides, with warm tones found on the S22 Ultra. Solid performance on both phones.

Pixel 7 Pro, 5x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 10x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

In the photo above, I set the Pixel 7 Pro’s zoom to an optical level of up to 5x. The S22 doesn’t have a 5x optical zoom lens, so I zoomed to 10x instead. The details are very similar in both images, but the Pixel’s color balance is a little more yellowish. We also found this out when we tested it against the iPhone 14 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro, 10x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

I pinched open the camera screen to digitally zoom the Pixel 7 Pro even further and was able to match the 10x zoom level of the Galaxy S22 Ultra pictured above. The pixels achieve a warmer color balance here, and images at 10x that size are perfectly crisp when viewed fullscreen or on the phone itself. With the Ultra’s 10x optical lens producing sharper, more detailed images, it’s clear that the extra zoom used in the Pixel degraded quality.

Pixel 7 Pro, 30x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 30x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

In the image above, both phones have the zoom set to 30x. It’s clear that the Pixel 7 Pro’s digital “super-resolution” zoom doesn’t compete with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Pixel 7 Pro, 30x zoom, crop

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 30x zoom, crop

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Check out the crop above with the same image. The special sharpness and detail delivered by the S22 Ultra are especially noticeable in the dial numerals. The Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res zoom helped deliver decent long zoomed images overall, but it’s sure to blow away many of its rivals, but it still lags behind Samsung’s phones here. .

Pixel 7 Pro, 30x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 30x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Still at 30x, the difference in zoom quality between both phones is evident in the image above. The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s shot is a little darker, but it’s much more detailed than the Pixel 7 Pro’s.

Pixel 7 Pro, 10x zoom

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 10x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s optical zoom lens is 10x zoom on both phones, delivering sharper images overall than the Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res digital zoom. It becomes noticeable only when People looking at images in their phone gallery and just wanting to post a few to Instagram might not notice the same degree of difference.

Pixel 7 Pro, 5x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 5x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

5x zoom gives the Pixel 7 Pro an edge. There’s a dedicated 5x optical zoom lens, which the S22 Ultra doesn’t have. Instead, you’ll need to use a 3x optical zoom and an additional digital zoom to reach his specific 5x level. With the addition of digital zoom, the S22 image above is not as sharp or detailed as the Pixel image, but it’s a good image.

Pixel 7 Pro, 2x zoom

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 3x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

And you can see something similar happening in these photos above. The Pixel 7 Pro’s 2x zoom option requires digitally zooming in from the main lens, which reduces its quality. However, the S22 Ultra’s 3x zoom is optical and doesn’t require a digital zoom, providing a sharper, more detailed image despite the slightly longer zoom.

Pixel 7 Pro, 10x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 10x zoom

Andrew Rankson/CNET

At 10x zoom, I actually like the overall look of the Pixel 7 Pro’s image above a little warmer. However, the S22 Ultra’s optical lenses mean that images are sharper and more detailed here, too.

Now Playing: Watch This: Pixel 7 Pro Review: Google’s Best Phone Just Got Better

10:14

Which phone camera is best?

In my testing, I found both phones to be able to shoot excellent images in a variety of conditions. looks better in other scenarios and usually offers more true-to-life colors and contrasts. increase.

But when it comes to pure reach, the S22 Ultra remains the zoom king. Its 10x optical zoom lens means you can zoom in on amazing details, helping you find unique compositions in landscapes without compromising quality. However, it’s more important to ask yourself how often he uses 10x zoom than 5x zoom.

Personally, I like the 5x zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro. It gives you more reach than the iPhone and opens up interesting creative compositions for your scenes. However, it is not so zoomed in that it is difficult to shoot. The S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom is certainly longer, but I generally don’t use it much when I’m on the go. The Pixel’s 5x is a true sweet spot, and the images at that zoom level are extremely sharp. I really enjoy the shots I get with it.

The S22 Ultra has to win here from a zoom perspective, but the Pixel 7 Pro is my personal favorite as an all-around photography tool.

