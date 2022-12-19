What Switzerland can teach the world about innovation





Alexander Konovalov is the founder and CEO of Swiss startup vidby, which provides AI-powered video translation and dubbing in 70 languages.

Getty

According to the Global Innovation Index 2022, Switzerland is the world leader in innovation for the 12th consecutive year, followed by the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Analyzing the study, it is easy to see that investment in innovation activities increased sharply over his 2020-2021 period, but the outlook for 2022 is driven not only by global uncertainty, but also by innovation. Clouded by the low productivity of the solution.

As a tech leader living here since 2019 and studying the local business culture, I have seen first-hand some of the key aspects of what makes Switzerland the most innovative country in the world.

1. Education system: Zurich alone has over 22,000 students from over 120 countries).

2. A political system that ensures productive stability and allows the Swiss economy to thrive, as explained by Seedstars.

3. Investment: Total venture capital invested in startups in 2021 reached $3.1 billion, a 44% increase from 2020.

4. R&D, world-class research institutions: Switzerland spent $25.5 billion on R&D in 2019.

5. The country’s geographical location is one of its advantages.

6. Highly skilled international workers: In fact, Switzerland leads the top 10 economies in the IMD 2021 World Talent Ranking 2021.

7. Values ​​such as creativity, individuality and equality.

Despite its success, however, there is still room for improvement in the Swiss technology sector. Seeing how the world’s most innovative nation can grow and move forward should provide insight for tech leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

In this article, let’s look at four issues that have hindered innovation in Switzerland and how improving these areas could have positive consequences for the development of innovative technologies.

1. Desire to avoid risk

Research shows that risk aversion is a barrier to innovation in the Swiss business sector. Learning new things, which is the essence of innovation, requires a certain willingness to take risks, tolerate failure, and forget the known.

2. Startup culture with room for improvement

Deloitte ranks Switzerland as average (download required) for startup culture. Startups are a key driver of innovation and prosperity, so Switzerland must do more to foster an innovative and globally competitive start-up scene. Entrepreneurs and business leaders need structures and cultures that encourage adoption of new technologies, foster a passion for knowledge, and reduce barriers to creativity.

3. Insufficient levels of digitization and digital skills

In Switzerland, companies are not fully exploiting the potential of digitalisation. Deloitte predicts that productivity growth is likely to increase if businesses can fully exploit this potential. Similarly, according to the digitalswitzerlands Study On Digitalization In Switzerland, more than one in five people in Switzerland feel unable to keep up with the pace of technological progress.

4. Flexibility and perfectionism

As the European Institute for Intercultural Development points out, the Swiss pay close attention to quality and perfectionism. If the first point is a well-known fact, the second point is less obvious, but less important. In Switzerland, in my experience, investors expect startups to work perfectly quickly.

Innovation lessons from Switzerland

While some of these challenges may be unique to Switzerland, pay attention and understand how technology leaders around the world can impact businesses, industries and countries. If the world’s most innovative country suffers from these problems, chances are many other tech companies around the world are suffering as well.

For example, consider how to overcome perfectionism. In IT, there is typically about a 100 step gap between what works well and what works well. Flexible methodologies such as Scrum based on Agile principles are suitable for creating innovative technical products. Scrum offers some flexibility in making incremental product improvements on the fly. This helps you start with a minimal viable product, get feedback from users, and then quickly finish it.

why is this important? General Law of Evolution The transition from small simple units to large complex units is very consistent with innovation and technological development. The four-wheeler was Henry Ford’s first attempt at building a petrol automobile. Another example of step-by-step improvements to the product since it hit the market is his Google Translate online translation, which began development in 2001 and was released in 2008. I remember it being buggy at first, but in 2013 it was the most popular online. Translator, used by over 200 million people every day. It took about 15 years.

The best way to create the innovations your customers actually need is to engage with them throughout the product development path and share your results. In the words of LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, if you’re not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you launched too late.

In short, even the best can still be improved. While you’re procrastinating, others may step in quickly, so strive for progress in the first place, not perfection.

