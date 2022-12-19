Caltech and Institute of Technology Innovation Announce Major Partnership





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the Technology and Innovation Institute (TII) today announced a global strategic partnership to collaborate on critical research priorities. The three-year, multi-million dollar partnership includes a comprehensive exchange of researchers to enable partners to conduct interdisciplinary research in the areas of autonomous systems, quantum algorithms, low-precision AI, biotechnology and propulsion systems. It is included. The partnership will also focus on sustainable technologies that help reduce environmental risks.

The collaboration on the topic of autonomous systems brings together the expertise of TII’s Autonomous Robotics Research Center (ARRC) and Caltech’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technology (CAST). The combined team pushes the boundaries of autonomous systems, advanced control systems and high speed drones.

All research projects under the partnership will be driven tomorrow by real-world use cases focused on finding solutions to today’s challenges. The quantum team will target the development and optimized encoding of new quantum algorithms and quantum neural networks, while the artificial intelligence research project will focus on the emerging topic of developing new neural network models for low-precision AI and energy-constrained edge devices. focus on Biotechnology is focused on advancing the cell therapy paradigm, and propulsion experts collaborate on emission reduction systems.

A key component of the partnership is the training and development of young researchers in the early stages of their careers. From MSc to PhD, this collaboration offers a myriad of opportunities for interaction and upskilling for ambitious researchers looking to learn from the leading pioneers in their field.

Since launching CAST in 2017, we have pushed the boundaries of autonomous systems research. Through his partnership with TII, his Booth-Kresa Leadership Chair at CAST and Professor of Aeronautical and Medical Engineering at Hans W. Liepmann, his Caltechs Mory Gharib, PhD 83, said: . of the Graduate School of Aeronautics and Space Research (GALCiT).

The partnership was led by Caltech’s Dr. Anima Anandkumar, Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and TII’s Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Principal Investigator, Cryptographic Research Center and Acting Principal Investigator, Autonomous Robot Research Center. . Anandkumar and Aaraj were the first to recognize the potential for collaboration in many areas of science and engineering between the two institutes, with AI and autonomous systems as the initial focus.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, said: Caltech is one of the most prestigious universities in the world and he is delighted to be collaborating with Caltech on such important research.

Caltech is world-renowned for its relentless pursuit of excellence and first-class research. This mindset is one of the mindsets we have adopted with his TII and we look forward to what this partnership will bring,” he continued.

Caltech’s announcement brings TII’s global research partnerships to a total of 96 in just two years. With his nearly 600 researchers of 71 nationalities, including 144 of his UAE nationals, the Abu Dhabi-based institute is building an innovative R&D ecosystem in the country and putting the UAE on the research map. We are on track to put it on.

About the Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

The Technology and Innovation Institute (TII) is the applied research pillar of the Abu Dhabis Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global R&D hub focused on solving tomorrow’s challenges today. It has 10 dedicated research centers in Advanced Materials, Autonomous Robotics, Cryptography, AI and Digital Science, Directed Energy, Quantum, Secure Systems, Propulsion and Space, Biotechnology, Renewable and Sustainable Energy. By collaborating with top talent, universities, research institutes and industry partners around the world, TII helps build an R&D ecosystem that connects intellectual communities and strengthens Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as global hubs of innovation. I’m here. For more information, please visit www.tii.ae.

