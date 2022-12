John Carmack: Virtual Reality Giant Leaving Meta

New York CNN —

Video game pioneer John Carmack announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he is leaving his consulting role at Meta with mixed feelings about the end of his decade in VR.

Carmack was responsible for the company’s investment of more than $10 billion in virtual reality technology. He still believes in the potential value of VR, but questions the efficiency of Metas, stating in his post that while the company has a tremendous amount of people and resources, we are constantly self-sabotaging. He said he was wasting his efforts.

It’s been a struggle for me, Carmack writes.

Carmack is best known for developing Wolfenstein 3D, Quake, and Doom, and co-founding video game company id Software. He was an early proponent of virtual his reality and considered it not uncommon to criticize meta.

Carmack became CTO of Oculus in 2013. Meta bought the Oculus VR for $2 billion in 2014 and now sells the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro headset. Cormack stands by the headset and says it’s a great product despite his complaints about the software.

Successful products make the world a better place, said Cormac. Everything could have happened a little sooner and gone better if a different decision had been made, but we built something pretty close to being right.

Carmack still believes Meta is the best company to integrate VR technology into the mainstream. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in October 2021 that he would move the company beyond his social media to go all-in on building the so-called Metaverse, but it would cost a lot of money.

I think my influence at Margin has been a positive one, but it has never been a driving force, Carmack said.

When asked for comment, Meta pointed to Carmacs’ post and CTO Andrew Bosworth’s tweet.

The impact you have had on our work and the industry as a whole cannot be overstated. A relentless focus on creating value. Thank you very much. See you in VR.

Meta recently announced that it will lay off 11,000 employees. This is the most significant job cut in the tech giant’s history amid high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a recession. In his first nine months of 2022, Meta expects him to lose $9.4 billion on Metaverse efforts, and expects losses from the unit to rise significantly year-over-year in 2023. increase.

CNN’s Claire Duffy and Rachel Metz contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/18/tech/meta-john-carmack-resignation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos