Hashtag Trends Dec 19 California Energy Commission invests in EV chargers. Google introduced end-to-end encryption to Gmail. Twitter reinstates suspended accounts





The California Energy Commission is investing billions in EVs, Google is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail, and Twitter is reinstating suspended accounts.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Welcome to WordPress. It’s Monday, December 19th. This is Samira Bulsara, the host.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) will spend $2.9 billion to accelerate the state’s zero-emission transportation strategy. In a Reuters report, the agency details a state investment plan to build 90,000 new chargers in four years, more than doubling the number of chargers available statewide. His $900 million of the fund will go to chargers designed for lightweight EVs, and another $1.7 billion will be allocated to infrastructure to support mid- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. . The commission says California expects he will reach his goal of deploying 250,000 chargers by 2025.

Google is adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to Gmail on the web, allowing registered Google Workspace users to send and receive encrypted email inside and outside their domain. According to BleepingComputer, enabling Gmail’s client-side encryption prevents sensitive data delivered as part of email bodies and attachments from being decrypted by Google servers. Google said that in addition to using the default encryption provided by Google Workspace, users can use their own encryption keys to encrypt their organization’s data.

Twitter has announced through its safety account that it has discovered several policies in which permanent suspensions are disproportionate behavior that violates Twitter’s rules. The website has begun reinstating suspended accounts for violating these rules, and Twitter plans to lift more suspensions each week over the next month. The company hasn’t specified the policy it’s talking about and which accounts will be restored, but some of the journalists recently banned due to the website’s new docking rules are back in action. Twitter has suspended the accounts of multiple journalists reporting on Elon Musk and the social network itself. Following the journalist’s suspension, Musk posted a poll asking people whether they should reactivate the account of the user who published his exact location in real time “now” or “in the next seven days.” rice field.

The private Adelson Education Campus in Las Vegas uses an artificial intelligence system to detect security threats in the school. The school, which runs preschool through her 12th grade, has a deal with SparkCognition, a Texas-based company. A government tech report says SparkCognition will integrate with the school’s existing cameras to process information in real time. A company spokesperson believes that if he can prevent one shooting and one tragedy, he’s done his part. According to a news release, the visual AI advisor system enables immediate alerts, alarms, and specified actions such as initiating lockdown procedures. The Adelson School is in the implementation stage of the project.

Here's all the tech news trending right now.

