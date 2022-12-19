World Bank pushes Kenya to become Africa’s tech capital





The World Bank has committed 1.5 billion shillings to accelerate Kenya’s digital evolution. About two weeks ago, the Kenyan government announced that it will digitize all government records over the next five years. Read the story here.

In response, the World Bank, through its Single Digital Market (SDM) initiative, is supporting the East African country in its mission to become a more dynamic hub for digital investment, innovation and growth.

This cooperation between Kenya and the World Bank aims to foster the development and integration of the connectivity market and effectively create a legal, regulatory and ICT institutional environment to facilitate the region’s digitalization.

The project will also explore the development of regional data markets by setting a cybersecurity framework, infrastructure and capacity building.

Other objectives of the World Bank’s cooperation with Kenya include cross-border electronic trade and payments, and the development of e-commerce initiatives.

Representatives of the World Bank and the Government of Kenya discussed the proposed project extensively at a meeting held at the World Bank office in Washington, DC. Attendees included EAC Executive Director Peter Matzki and the World Bank team led by Mohammed Esakali, Manager of African Regional Integration and Casey Torgerson, Global Manager of Digital Development.

During the meeting, the EAC Executive Director noted that this kind of initiative would cut across partner countries, and that more regional digital innovation hubs should be established across East Africa so that digital challenges within sub-Africa can be tackled. revealed that plans were underway to establish a -continental.

The support will further strengthen the region’s competitiveness and skills development, which are central to the success of digital transformation, Mathuki said.

