Apple pushes launch of search engine to compete with Google





According to a recent report in The Information, Apple is working to develop an online search engine to rival Google, with significant improvements to Spotlight search.

The report explains that Apple’s efforts on search technology are facing setbacks amid the loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster its own web search engine development by acquiring machine learning startup Laserlike, founded by three of his former Google search engineers. The company’s technology recommended his website based on the user’s interests and browsing history. Now, the Laserlike founder is reportedly back at Google.

Apple’s search team is believed to have at least 200 employees, powering the technology behind Spotlight, Siri Suggestions, and Siri-provided answers. It will take at least four years for the team to launch a service that fully replaces Google Search, according to team sources who told The Information. Google pays Apple about $15 billion a year to maintain its position as the default search engine on Apple devices, but Apple, which has developed an internal rival to Google Search, has had regular engagements with Google over the deal. You can increase its influence during negotiations.

During that time, Apple apparently talked about using the technology it built to power search for Apple Music and the App Store. We generate data for the Apple team that develops the apps we use, use Tweets to determine newsworthy events that should appear in our results, and recommend Apple news stories, but that I can do it. Wider in the future. One of the search team’s immediate priorities is said to be improving Spotlight to handle “100x” more queries than it does today.

The idea for an Apple search engine has been speculated since at least 2015, when Apple first identified Applebot and posted a series of search-related job listings, with rumors of an eventual launch of the service resurfacing regularly. I’m here.

popular stories

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to iPhone

After two months of beta testing, iOS 16.2 is now available for iPhone 8 and newer. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for iPhone. Below, we’ve rounded up many of the new features available in iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new Freeform whiteboard app, two new lock screens, and more.

AirPods Max 2: Everything we know about features and release date

Apple’s AirPods Max launched two years ago today, but rumors about a successor are still thin, so what exactly can we expect from the AirPods Max 2? Years ago today, it started arriving to customers, but with the 2nd generation AirPods Pro adding various innovations, the device now seems to be showing its age…

15.5-inch MacBook Air to be released in spring 2023

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple is working on a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that will hit the market in spring 2023. In a tweet shared with his super-followers, Young said that the panel designed for the MacBook Air will begin production in the first quarter of 2023. The 15.5-inch MacBook Air falls between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. It will be the biggest MacBook…

In a new World Cup-themed ad on December 15, 2022 at 7am PST, Samsung mocks Apple’s lack of a foldable iPhone.

In a new World Cup-themed ad, Samsung promotes its own Galaxy Z Flip4 while teasing that Apple doesn’t have a flippable iPhone. In an ad posted on one of his Weibo accounts for Samsung, the Galaxy Flip phone can be seen as a fan of his 2022 World Cup-themed football stadium. While the Galaxy Flip Phone is flipped over with cheers on the stand, apparently he has several smartphones that resemble the iPhone…

Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3

Apple today seeded the first beta of its upcoming iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates to public beta testers, making the new software available to the general public for the first time. A public beta is released the day after Apple makes the beta available to developers. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s free beta testing program can download iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 betas over the air.

Will there really be another iMac Pro?

After the introduction of the Mac Studio and Studio Display into Apple’s product line and signs of a larger Apple silicon iMac on the product roadmap, will there be another iMac Pro? 5 years Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the iMac Pro, billed as “the most powerful Mac ever made.” In March 2021, Apple announced that it would no longer sell his iMac Pro. Thereby…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/12/19/apple-to-launch-search-engine-to-rival-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos