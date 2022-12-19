Google launches new AI initiative to connect millions of Indians





New Delhi: To connect the next billion users, Google announced on Monday a number of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered initiatives to tackle the language divide on the internet and work with the Telangana government. investment to support the digitization of farmland and drive new domestic responsible AI development.

The company announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (Project Vaani) in Bengaluru to capture diverse Indian dialects to build better AI language models.

The move aims to collect and transcribe open-source audio data from all 773 districts of India and make it available through the center’s “Bhashini” project in the future, the company said in a statement here. Said at the next flagship event “Google For India”.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, said: , Google India.

Under the Google for India Digitisation fund, Gupta said, “we will continue to support the innovation ecosystem with a commitment to support early-stage, women-led startups.”

The tech giant also announced new innovations across search, focused on the needs of bilingual users and new search capabilities using camera and voice. A new fraud detection model for secure digital payments on Google Pay. And his Digilocker integration in Android’s Files by Google app makes it easy to access important digital documents privately and securely.

“We look forward to working closely with our ecosystem partners as we continue to responsibly deploy Google’s AI and machine learning innovations to meet great societal needs.”

Google has set a goal of building a single integrated model that can handle over 100 Indian languages, both voice and text, paving the way for more inclusive experiences for more Indian speakers. I was.

The company makes visual search more natural with the introduction of Multisearch. It is available in English in India and will be available in Hindi and many other Indian languages ​​next year.

“India is at the forefront of the adoption of visual and voice search, consuming content in a variety of languages, and still has great opportunities to meet people’s information needs. is making search more useful than ever, our first India-focused innovation,” said Liz Reed, VP of Search, Google.

The company also announced a new $1 million grant to Wadhwani AI via Google.Org to use advanced technology to improve agricultural outcomes.

Google is piloting Project Relate. The app is trained to the unique speech patterns of people with non-standard speech.

The company is piloting the app with English users in India and plans to expand it to Hindi users in early 2023.

Google also announced a collaboration with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to provide easy access to authentic digital documents directly from the Files by Google app on Android.

