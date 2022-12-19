A long, cold winter awaits PC makers. This could be good news for his PC buyers.





Image: Getty/MoMo Productions

According to technology analyst Canalys, western European PC shipments fell 22% year-on-year to 12.8 million units in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3).

Declines were seen across notebooks, desktops and workstations, but notebooks were down 25% year-over-year to 1,040 as business spending declined following a post-pandemic cooling in spending from the consumer and education sectors. It was the largest decrease of 10,000 units.

The bright spot in the market was desktops, which dropped only 6% thanks to large organizations still buying.

According to Canalys, tablet shipments in the third quarter of 2022 fell 13% year-on-year to 6 million units.

Declining demand is not unexpected given rising prices and energy costs. The main difference from a few months ago is that companies continued to invest in new hardware.

Kieren Jessop, Research Analyst at Canalys, said: “Commercial spending on previously robust PCs is now declining at the same rate as the consumer segment. Economic headwinds are shrinking cash flow, and rising interest rates are making financing options more costly. As a result, small businesses are significantly reducing their PC purchases more than larger organizations.”

The good news for PC buyers is that vendors should continue to offer promotions to drive demand and clear inventories.

Jessop also points to income inequality as a reason why some consumers cut their spending faster than others. This impact can be seen in a much lower purchase of mid-range hardware than high-end. This led to an increase in inventories despite increased promotional activity during the quarter.

“Demand for consumer PCs remains subdued, especially by rising energy prices, and demand shifts across price levels as real incomes decline,” he notes.

“Low-end PC shipments have declined significantly more than mid-range or high-end segments, reflecting the differential impact of inflation on overall income levels. Demand will move from the high end as it is expected to shrink, putting an end to more affordable options.

Spending on electronics during Black Friday sales exceeded expectations, but spending planned for the holiday season is projected to see the biggest drop in the past decade. Canalys sees consumers updating his hardware in 2024.

The only vendor in the top five to see a year-over-year increase in shipments was Apple, the third-largest vendor with an increase from 1.9 million to 2.3 million in the third quarter. Apple started shipping his new MacBook Air with his M2 silicon back in June.

Market leader Lenovo shipped 3.1 million units, down 24.1%, while second-placed HP shipped 2.7 million units, down 36.8%. In fourth place, Dell shipped 1.9 million units, down 18.9%, while Asus shipped 900,000 units, down 24.4%.

Apple’s iPad dominated tablet sales in Q4 with 2.8 million units, leaving 47% market share behind Samsung, which bought 1.2 million tablets and currently has 20.4% share I’m here. Lenovo has an 11.9% share of his 700,000 tablets, while Amazon has shipped 400,000 of his Fire tablets, giving him a 7.4% share. Huawei shipped 200,000 tablets, leaving a 2.7% share.

