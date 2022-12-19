Google Search is retiring Web Light. This is Google’s way of serving people faster and lighter pages.





Google has deprecated Web Light. This is Google’s mechanism for serving pages and content faster to users with slower internet connections using a lighter weight version of that page. Google said, “While this feature worked as intended, allowing broader access to the richness of the web, the increasing affordability of more powerful smartphones has reduced the need for such features. I did.”

What is Weblight? Google launched Web Light as Google Lite in 2015. It was designed to help users with slow mobile connections on the search results page. Google removes the heavy images and media from that page and shows searchers just the text of the page. In 2018, Google added a Search Console filter to see which pages are served with Web Light.

google message. As noted above, Google states: The feature worked as intended, allowing broad access to the web’s wealth of features, but the affordability of more powerful smartphones has made the need for such features disappear. sex has decreased. We are continuously working to evolve and refine the search experience to meet the changing needs of our users. “

The Web Light User Agent has been deprecated. With this news, Google has deprecated his Web Light user agent named “googleweblight”. Therefore, this user-agent will no longer appear in log files.

Documentation has been removed. Google has also removed the Web Light help documentation, so the only way to access the documentation is to visit the Wayback Machine.

why you care. Many publishers weren’t big fans of Web Light. Some publishers have seen revenue drop or no revenue at all. Additionally, publishers hate it when their web pages and content don’t look the way they expect. In any case, this feature will be deprecated in the future.

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

