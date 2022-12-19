AgLaunch partners with Pacific Northwest Innovation Cluster





Agricultural entrepreneurs looking to develop and market new technology solutions in the Pacific Northwest may find immediate help from a partnership with the Mid-South Flavor Agricultural Innovation Advisory Group.

The US Small Business Administration is funding a new Pacific Northwest regional innovation cluster. The cluster will have his AgLaunch Engine as managing partners and SEDCOR, an economic development organization in Oregon.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, AgLaunch has worked with new technology start-ups through its SBA-recognized regional innovation clusters in the Midsouth and Appalachia, as well as through regional initiatives in the Midwest and Southern Plains. SEDCOR is primarily focused on Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

SEDCOR President Eric Anderson said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with AgLaunch and work with the Economic Development Agency and local funders on this opportunity with SBA.

Agriculture is the cornerstone of the Willamette Valley economy and includes a variety of industries, including food and beverage processing, logistics, and machinery and equipment manufacturing. RIC funding will allow us to continue and expand our resources targeting his chain of diverse agricultural supplies.

AgLaunch President Pete Nelson expands AgLaunch’s farmer-led open innovation model in a way that leverages the unique attributes of food and agricultural production across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest with SBA funding says it can.

According to Nelson, regional innovation clusters are geographically concentrated networks of small businesses, suppliers, service providers and related institutions that work together to maximize efficiency, drive innovation and create jobs.

The new Pacific Northwest RIC will primarily consist of Marion, Polk, and Yamhill counties in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, but will also serve as the primary point of contact for the pilot project and will serve other Oregon counties and the Pacific North. It also makes connections with the entire West.

learn from each other

This new program is also part of AgLaunchs’ effort to help diverse farming groups learn from each other and continue to build on the successes of U.S. agriculture.

As you know, our initial expansion into other areas outside the Mid-South began with working with a small group of Iowa farmers who were involved in renewable energy projects, Nelson said. increase. Willamette, Oregon. His Valley project involves the same type of group.

These farmers use alternative farming methods to grow a variety of specialty crops. Another way to observe a very diverse agriculture.

The five-year, $1.6 million SBA funding will be used to provide technical assistance, business development programs, and other resources to support agricultural innovation in the Pacific Northwest. This funding will also help support and expand the AgLaunchs farmer network. The AgLaunchs Farmer Network allows participating farmers to field test new technologies in exchange for equity ownership in Ag Tech startups.

Food and agriculture small businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations interested in connecting with the new Pacific Northwest Regional innovation cluster should contact SEDCOR, Anderson said. [email protected] or (503) 588-6225.

For more information on AgLaunch, please visit www.aglaunch.com.

