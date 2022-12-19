Restaurant Hiring Becomes Self-Service With Latest Wedge





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As 2022 draws to a close and U.S.-based restaurateurs continue to battle an unpredictable labor market, hiring tech companies The Wedge offers a ray of hope for those in need of more work. Efficient and less confusing hiring solution: self-service interviews. With Wedge Video Interviewing, restaurants can use the same QR code technology behind contactless menus to make first-line interviews completely self-service.

Wedge CEO Matt Baxter would like to say that candidates will be interviewed within minutes of their interest, but for companies facing labor shortages, the ability for candidates to self-interview The benefits of doing so cannot be overstated. Our owner/operator customers get time back each week from low-impact recruitment tasks that they can use to work on their business. This is spent scheduling their first interview, dealing with no-shows, and talking to candidates who, in two minutes, you can tell they lack good energy or sociability in service roles. It’s the time I was

For job seekers, working is easy, friendly, and fun. Self-service hiring begins with a candidate scanning her QR code and responding to a Now Hiring sign (or job ad). However, instead of linking to a job description that prompts the candidate to submit her RSUM and schedule an interview, the QR code link immediately initiates a self-service interview. Candidates are guided to record from their phone, without the need for an app. Short video answers to interview questions with text subtitles, asked via pre-recorded video. These prompts allow candidates to meet and hear from prospective managers. In a world familiar with Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, Wedges’ video-based format creates a more authentic response.

For the owner/operator, the process is just as easy, receiving a notification each time a wedge is completed and checking it at the end of the shift, the end of the day, or as soon as they have the time.Many customers of Wedge are , reports that the solution enables them to personally reply to candidates on next steps within 48 hours, reducing overall time to hire by more than 50%. We have good news for employers as we cap off another dynamic year for employment.

About wedges

Wedge builds super-simple video interviewing software to help hiring managers and talent acquisition teams build efficient, professional recruiting processes. Wedges’ flagship interview product enables candidates to be interviewed within minutes of being interested, making it the most convenient way for companies to meet and screen top candidates in a fast-changing, high-volume environment. A simple and authentic way.

