Things to know before adopting new technology





Dr. Samuel Mbonu is Group CIO of Tangerine Africa, Chairman of (ISC)2 Nigeria chapter and a popular cybersecurity keynote speaker.

Getty

According to the Oxford Dictionary, innovation is the introduction of something new, an idea, or a way of doing something, and disruption is a situation in which something is difficult to continue in its usual way.

Technological advances are one of the most exciting things happening to business in the world today, as they have the guise of new technologies and scientific breakthroughs in many ways, as they have a transformative impact on society in many ways. It has become

The dynamic and unpredictable nature of technology is disrupting it across industries, changing the landscape of business models and operations. From the way we do business, to the way we socialize, the way we travel, the way we communicate, we rely on computer systems to drive these processes.

Impact of Innovation and Disruption on Cybersecurity

Today, cybersecurity innovations have greatly improved the way we use technology safely and strengthened the way we protect organizations’ assets from being harmed by increasingly complex attacks. Cybersecurity represents an innovative approach in all areas of today’s digital economy, but innovative technologies enable organizations to implement secure control mechanisms to provide their businesses.

For example, artificial intelligence (AI) has several disruptive factors that add value to organizations and individuals while addressing the dynamism of threats and attacks. AI has proven to be a major disruptor in cybersecurity, as cybercriminals exploit its advantages to carry out malicious intent. Today, we have AI-powered malware and deep fakes that use AI to steal identities.

Conversely, the benefits of AI technology in cybersecurity defense mechanisms go a long way toward ensuring the accuracy and speed of cybersecurity threat detection along with mitigation. The evolution of Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) systems has greatly aided Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

The combination of rapidly evolving threats and exponentially accelerating and converging technologies presents a new cybersecurity paradigm. Innovation will play a key role in this paradigm shift, as organizations must adopt new and transformative technologies such as AI and quantum computing. Even as we begin to adopt disruptive technologies, it is imperative that cybersecurity professionals consider innovative ways to ensure security is integrated into business processes from start to finish.

Things to know before adopting new cybersecurity technology

The growing need to adopt new and innovative technologies is aimed at protecting organizational assets from evolving threats and attacks. Cybersecurity plays a key role in addressing these concerns. Because the application presents an initiative for a secure environment, which influences the functioning of the industry and brings about a change of mind that individuals and organizations must rapidly adopt that function. Not prioritizing cybersecurity can be very detrimental to the economy and will almost certainly become a big problem for other companies as the economy becomes more digital.

Implementing new technology is good, but it is more important to ensure that the technology (especially trending technology) is fit for purpose and that it will be adopted and serve the enterprise after it is implemented. Some of the pitfalls that can lead to adopting the wrong technology for your company include:

1. Inadequate reality checks and gap assessments to see if the business is mature enough for trendy technologies. Pointing out that a competitor has implemented a particular technology is no reason to implement it.

2. Believes that implementing new technology is the sole responsibility of the technical team leader or chief information security officer.

3. Inadequate stakeholder mapping and management, especially since other important parts of the ecosystem are people (including project owners) and existing processes affected by change.

In contrast, there are some key considerations to make sure innovative technology is right for your business.

1. Proper enterprise readiness checks and proper gap assessments prior to the selection and implementation of new technologies. Readiness and gap assessments should include the entire ecosystem, from technology to process to people.

2. Engaging appropriate stakeholders and assigning roles and responsibilities across the enterprise, including third-party suppliers. This should be well documented, communicated and agreed between all parties involved.

3. Adopt a top-down approach that ensures management buy-in and commitment.

As our day-to-day activities rely heavily on technology, cybersecurity has become mission-critical to how companies and organizations operate around the world, as evolving attacks threaten the benefits of cybersecurity. This also reinforces the view as technological disruption as it introduces new approaches for individuals, organizations, or both to protect organizational assets.

Adopting these technologies is good, but adapting them is more valuable and rewarding for any company. Therefore, before making such an investment, it is important to perform a reality check to ensure that the proposed innovations and technologies are fit for purpose.

