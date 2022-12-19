3 innovations in lighting technology that make home shows fun





When the holidays come around, everyone starts shopping for lights. But in luxury real estate, agents need to look to the lighting market at any time of the year for an entirely different reason.

Lighting is very important when looking at a listing, says Louis Magnano, real estate agent at Sothebys International Realty Los Feliz Brokerage. Good lighting can make a small room look bigger. Poor lighting can make a spacious room feel cramped and make even the most beautiful furniture look dull and uncomfortable.

Magnano recently experienced this firsthand when he showed prospective buyers an impressive home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles. It was early in the morning and I was confused because there was no direct sunlight, but when I checked again in the afternoon, I received the request.

For Tracy Wright, real estate expert at Encore Sothebys International Realty, lighting appeals to the senses. It enhances the atmosphere of the room and makes you feel better. It can be decorative, display art or architecture, or create a cozy space to read a book. Buyers subconsciously construct stories about properties based on first glance. Harmonious and purposeful cohesive lighting tells the story of a cozy and well-kept home.

Just as lighting can change a list, lighting fixtures are also evolving through innovative technology and trend improvements. Here are three ways Magnano and Wright are helping clients make the most of innovation when it comes to lighting in their homes.

1. Giving the green light to efficiency and automation

A common request among luxury homeowners today is to incorporate smart home technology into all included lighting, Magnano said. This extends to porch and landscape lighting. Not only does this add a little extra security, but it also makes your home look classier.

So equipping the list with new lights is often not enough. Instead, sellers and their stagers and agents should think holistically and invest in technology that allows them to centrally automate and control their home lighting systems.

And of course, smart technology and sustainability must always go hand in hand. Demand for energy-efficient lighting fixtures and technology is on the rise among architects, designers, and clients, and this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, he says.

2. Express your home with decorative statement lights

Wright will be the voice of the property, especially when it comes to listed vacant homes, Wright says. It is therefore imperative to install lights that are not only practical but also aesthetically pleasing. This is even more important in large modern homes where areas such as the pantry and laundry room are spacious and inviting.

With many new buildings adopting open-concept floor plans, lighting fixtures are no longer confined to closed rooms, requiring both cohesion and aesthetics.

Today’s innovative lighting designs are helping homeowners get good lighting without sacrificing taste. Fandelia, for example, is one of my most popular models among my clients, says Wright. No more debating whether to use a fan or a glamorous light in your bedroom or family room. It is now possible to obtain functionality and beauty with a light that doubles as a fan without using large blades.

3. Get inspired by high-end professionals in your area

Most major cities have boutiques and showrooms showcasing the latest world-class lighting designs, and in some cases even studios and ateliers where industry luminaries are actively innovating with new forms and functions. I can’t.

Here in Los Angeles, Magnano says he’s most excited about Entler Studios’ latest lighting design. They produce a wide range of ceramic table lamps, floor lamps, chandeliers and sconces that always catch the eye of my customers. Their lighting can completely transform a room, whether it serves as a centerpiece, a playful detail, or a simple essential.

A lightweight lift that lifts your entire home

Both Magnano and Wright observe that lighting has become a conversation piece between buyers and sellers, which was not always the case ten years ago. However, this is a welcome change. Because lighting is he one of the most low cost and impactful home improvements a client can make.

Updating your lighting can take your home from drab to nice and is an easy and relatively cheap way to get a lot of mileage for your money, says Wright. For renovations, the lighting budget should be set at approximately 1-1.5% of the total cost of the home.

Done right, sellers can shave years off a property’s life just from lighting alone. Agents can help make this happen by learning about lighting trends and innovations and continually developing their expertise.

