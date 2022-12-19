Google CEO pitches balance between regulation and innovation





As India seeks to tighten its regulatory regime around big tech, Google CEO Sundar Pichai strikes a balance between strong regulation and allowing tech companies to do what they do best: innovate. emphasized taking

Speaking at the Google for India event, where the tech giant launched a slew of products and services for India, Pichai said technology is expanding exponentially and impacting people’s lives around the world, making it a responsibility. He said a balanced regulation is now required.

Given the size and technological leadership it (India) has, it is important to strike a balance and protect people. We create innovative frameworks to enable companies to innovate based on the certainty of the legal framework. I think it’s an important time. India will also become a large export economy. Getting the balance right from an open and connected internet will be important, he said.

He said Indian startups can easily scale with the right policies and big tech participation, including Google. We’re grappling with macroeconomic moments like this, but there’s never been a better time to do a startup … I’m very bullish about it, he said.

legal framework

Pichai’s comments come at a time when both the Telecom Bill and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill are in different stages of development. At the same time, various parliamentary standing committees are recommending a tougher policing regime against big tech.

Speaking on the matter, Union IT and Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government expects the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Telecommunications Bill to be passed during parliament’s monsoon session. . Vaishnaw said another bill on the Digital India Act will also be submitted to him for public consultation within a month.

Seize the AI ​​Opportunity

Meanwhile, Pichai said Google is working to seize the artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity globally and must balance the need to be bold with innovation and responsibility in its approach. . We look forward to seeing how India can contribute to AI breakthroughs and benefit her over 1 billion people in India and even more around the world,” he said. .

Pichai also confirmed progress from the $10 billion (announced in 2020) 10-year India Digitalization Fund (IDF) and how Google will help advance India’s digital future at the Google for India event. I said I’m here to share new ways I’m helping.

This includes bringing over 100 Indian languages ​​to voice and text as part of a global effort to bring the world’s 1,000 most spoken languages ​​online and make knowledge and information accessible to people. This includes efforts to build a single unified AI model that can be processed by Pichai added in their preferred language.

Google is also supporting a new multidisciplinary center for responsible AI with IIT Madras with a $1 million grant.

Separately, the California-based company said it would focus on investing in female-led early-stage startups as part of the IDF, and announced several AI-powered projects, including voice technology and voice and video search. Did.

The company announced that it will work with the Indian Institute of Science to collect speech data from 773 districts across India to fine-tune its language translation and search technology.

