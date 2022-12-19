Amazon and Google Lead NFL Sunday Ticket Race, Report Says





Negotiations for Sunday tickets have dragged on, and with a deal expected early in the season, Disney is unlikely to win the rights given the package’s hefty price tag.

Today, tech giants Amazon and Google are the frontrunners for out-of-market packages for Sunday tickets to the National Football League (NFL), according to Puck.

The Sunday Ticket Package, the only remaining NFL domestic broadcasting deal on the market, is currently held by satellite provider DirecTV, which pays US$1.5 billion a year. The rest of the NFL’s broadcasting deals will be stitched together over the next decade, while contracts for off-market rights will expire next year, and it was previously expected that a new deal would be announced by the end of 2022.

The NFL has rearranged the package as a streaming proposition in an attempt to bring another major technology player into the broadcast mix. Apple, the new $50 million annual sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, was considered a frontrunner for the Sunday Ticket, with Amazon, Google and Disney also interested.

According to The Puck, Apple has pulled out of negotiations for the Sunday Ticket, with Amazon and Google moving to the front of the queue, not understanding the logic of getting the bundle.

A rights deal was expected early in the NFL season, but Apple is seeking a partnership similar to its deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) that would allow it to offer customers more than a standard rights deal. negotiations have dragged on. As a freedom to carry your game around the world or in your local market.

Discussing Sunday Tickets at a panel at New York’s Paley Center for Media in October, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said the company wasn’t interested in buying sports rights.

However, on the heels of Pucks’ report, an update from Front Office Sports (FOS) suggests Apple shouldn’t be outright out of the Sunday Ticket race, and negotiations over the bundle will be pushed back to 2023.

For Amazon, Sunday Ticket expands its deep business relationship with the NFL. This includes his 11-year, US$1 billion per season domestic broadcast partnership for Thursday night games, a plug-in with the Red Zone service, and the league Next Gen Stats powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Meanwhile, a recent fan survey showed that Google’s platform YouTube was the most popular destination for Sunday Ticket packages, with Prime Video seen as the next best platform for gaming.

Puck’s report also says ESPN can’t justify the cost of Sunday tickets at a time when Disney cuts jobs and tries to make its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business a healthier proposition on its balance sheet. In November, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro admitted at the Sports Business Journal’s (SBJ) Media Innovators Conference that the company hadn’t spoken about the league and the contract recently.

Pitaro revealed to the NFL that he appreciates the product. The ball is in their court and they have to decide what their priorities are and where they want to go.

After the recent NFL owners meeting, league commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that he gave franchise owners a brief update.

That’s a very important point for us, Goodell said. Our decisions are not based on timelines. They are based on the best results at the best parties.

