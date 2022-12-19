Retail Tech Tour of Battersea Power Station Development





Ocean Outdoor, a digital outdoor (DOOH) media company, has acquired the rights to develop and sell 43 digital advertising screens, murals and experiential spaces at the Battersea Power Station retail site, which opens to the public in October 2022.

The company said the scope of its planned DOOH assets will be in line with the history of Grade II listed building vibrancy and development.

Ocean operates in UK shopping and leisure destinations such as Westfield and Birmingham, and its screens feature a variety of content, including localized advertising, brand messaging and, in some cases, broadcasts of major sporting events. It shows.

Much of it is recreated at sites in South London. In fact, as new mixed-use communities seek to blend technology with old power plant traditions, digital screens are generally the primary source of customer-facing technology.

Examples abound. There is an LED animated window display for Nike, the sports brand’s latest live store concept. Makeup store MAC welcomes visitors with multiple full-length mirror-like digital screens.

Nike’s LED Animated Window Display

Cosmetics brand Kiehl’s also placed promotional screens in its windows, letting shoppers scan QR codes to redeem special offers. Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas and Ray Ban have installed touch screens as information points in their stores.

Tommy Hilfigers’ single screen allows visitors to explore the entire product range online. Adidas is telling its sustainability story through screens, including a video showcasing how it uses recycled plastic waste in the manufacture of some of its products.

The Ray Bans screen has a very specific purpose, but supports the Ray Ban Stories product. Launched in 2021 in partnership with Meta, smart glasses allow users to stream music, answer calls, and save photos and videos.

Ray Ban Stories touchscreen acts as a merchandising aid

Touchscreens are used as a merchandising aid in storefronts, and consumers can explore the Facebook View app that accompanies the glasses and acts as a conduit for sharing content captured by the product.

Other examples of touchscreens in Battersea stores include Pret a Manger with Explore our Menu points by the food counter and MAC with Virtual Try-On tools embedded in shelves. The former offers transparency into the ingredients used in his Pret products, while the latter lets customers try out thousands of makeup shades using augmented reality (AR) technology.

Sam Cotton, Head of Leasing for Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) said: Activated map.

QR code activation map

Having all the information consumers need about the power station in the palm of their hand is essential as they explore the iconic landmark and the mix of shops, restaurants and bars that are now there.

He adds: We have tried to make it as accessible and user friendly as possible. This also means combining more traditional support with technology, such as our guest services team and static screens with maps that some guests find easier to navigate.

brand new community

With the retail technology and digital revolution in the last decade, thousands of new products have been launched to help retailers digitize their stores, combine online and offline services, and enhance the shopper experience. The idea has entered the market.

Annual events dedicated to this space, such as London-based Nineteen Groups’ Retail Technology Show and NRFs Big Show in New York, showcase AR, real-time mobile-enabled wayfaring, digital shelf edge labels, and facial recognition. and hundreds of other retail technology solutions. etc.

Battersea Power Station retail site opens to public in October 2022

But in Battersea, retailers are taking advantage of a very limited choice of what is available in terms of customer-facing technology. While measuring live customer numbers across neighborhoods, the center itself has yet to choose not to employ many cutting-edge retail technologies.

The deal with Ocean will change this somewhat, but Miya Knights, a retail analyst and publisher of Retail Technology Magazine, said: The use of technology is decidedly overwhelming, offering a last century mall experience better than a 21st century one.

Secure public Wi-Fi and a public website cover the bare minimum when it comes to digital. There are apps for accessing shopping services, but they are not widely advertised.

According to Knights, the standout retail technology is due to how retailers are currently bridging the gap between offline and online. The most prominent technology-related aspect of this new development is to create a true omnichannel store that is digital and mobile friendly for shoppers who are likely to shop online as much as they visit a store. It’s an effort made by retail tenants, she said.

The new Zara flagship store will offer a fitting room reservation service, two hours of click-and-collect and the ability to search and check availability of items in-store online.

Uniqlo’s self-service checkout is another example that replicates the ease of online shopping in a store environment, allowing customers to scan and pay for items without the need for staff.

Uniqlo’s self-service checkout allows customers to pay for goods without needing a member of staff

Computer Weekly covered the early days of this technology in 2018, with Zara and Nike being the first movers. Uniqlo isn’t far behind either, introducing self-service areas in several new store openings and renovations across Europe.

Despite rumors that the trend emerged four years ago, it’s still new for a UK fashion retailer to offer such a service.

Considering the online marketplace started by the now-defunct Intu shopping center, pre-pandemic activity in Westfield, including the launch and subsequent disposition of retail data solutions, OneMarket, and partnerships with artificial intelligence firm Deep Hammerson technology, etc.). North, Battersea is relatively high-tech.

But Kien Thanh, director of retail strategy at professional services firm PwC, said Battersea Power Station is not following the same rules as retail-driven shopping malls that have tended to embrace technology-enhanced experiences over the past decade. says.

This is where people primarily live and work, as well as shopping, he explains, trying to highlight the thought process of the people behind the development.

This is where people primarily live and work, and where they shop. Batterseas exists to build a whole new community. They take an almost urban planning approach rather than a shopping center development approach. Kien Tan, PwC

He adds that the region’s retail and hospitality elements must fit the people who live and work there.

Batterseas exists to build a whole new community. Rather than developing a shopping center, the approach is closer to urban development.

Tan suggests a well-thought-out public space for living, working, shopping and leisure. Its innovation lies not in futuristic technology, but in the way it is realized as a place-making project.

Don’t think of it as a pure shopping center. It’s like a new town.

Battersea Power Plant is still far from final, with office space set to be acquired by consumer electronics business Apple in the coming months. The site is destined to evolve as new residents arrive.

Innovation in technology and sustainability

Alongside the deployment of technology, several sustainability initiatives stand out at Battersea Power Station. As Computer Weekly reported last year, retailers continue to introduce more and more digital-driven initiatives into their stores, helping consumers recycle packaging and used clothing, for example.

Kiehls is doing this in Battersea, using a QR code to provide information about their Recycle & Be Rewarded package recycling scheme. The initiative allows loyalty program members to earn points for bringing in used cosmetic bottles.

Another company that is blending sustainability and technology in its stores is children’s clothing retailer Petit Pli. The business, which won European Startup of the Year at Amazon’s annual UK Small Business Innovation Awards for 2022, has opened its first physical space on its South London site.

Petit Prix storefront at Battersea Power Station

It is a store with an industrial atmosphere for a shopping site that follows the former electric power industry.

Petit Prix, which sells clothing that can be adjusted to seven sizes to fit any child, has a mechanic in its window to showcase the clothing’s unique selling points. In honor of the company’s e-commerce roots, there’s also a screen embedded under the clothing counter to provide more product information.

The store design was approved by an in-house team, but the brand manipulates the displays and screens however it pleases, explains BPSDC’s Cotton.

We have given new life to this historic building as a place to live, shop, work and play. Critical to the success of this destination was balancing these different uses while preserving the original power station and its heritage as much as possible.

This was achieved by restoring the Turbine Hall while keeping it as pristine as possible. The stores are located in the boiler house and switch house rather than jutting out into the historic Turbine Hall. A matching steel shop sign supports the sought-after industrial feel of the development.

Cotton Note: This layout gives retailers the greatest freedom to tailor their stores to their brand requirements through merchandise, technology, window displays, etc., without compromising or interfering with the historic structure of the building. can be adjusted.

PwC’s Tan added: All buildings within the community are a mix of retail, leisure, office and residential spaces. More generally, it is the future of urban planning and placemaking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/feature/A-retail-tech-tour-of-the-Battersea-Power-Station-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos