OnePlus 11 removes ‘Pro’ branding, keeps alert slider, company confirms

Chinese technology maker OnePlus has announced that it will hold a global launch event in New Delhi, India on February 7th to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2.

The company shared with ZDNET banner images like the rear triple-camera module of its next-generation flagship smartphone, and flashy marketing terms too open to interpret: “Cloud 11” and “Witness the Shape of Power.” “Should I be hyped or stumped?”

On cloud 11

A OnePlus spokesperson said the Cloud 11 theme “represents the upgraded technology and performance offered by the brand’s latest offerings, enhancing the user experience from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11.” This isn’t the moonshot his marketing we’ve seen from the company in the past, but how OnePlus has improved with his two products, the 10 Pro and Buds Pro, which received excellent reviews when tested by ZDNET. I look forward to seeing you. at startup.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G received an 8.9/10 from ZDNET’s review team.

June Wan/ZDNET No More “Pro” Branding

What’s certain is that while OnePlus has stuck with the “Pro” brand of its flagship phone for the past three generations, the OnePlus 11 5G does without it. it’s not a typo.

Will that mean the device will have a more capable successor later this year, or will OnePlus realize consumers aren’t buying phones just to put “Pro” in their name? Not sure.

Alert sliders (and Hasselblad) are back

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will leverage the company’s partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad after pledging to invest $150 million over three years in 2020. i’m back. The company has removed the infamous Mute His Switch from its latest smartphone, his OnePlus 10T, leaving many to wonder if there was anything left in the brand’s identity.

With the OnePlus 11, the company has an opportunity to regain public interest before other manufacturers like Samsung and Google enter the market in 2023. Hope you don’t miss it here.

