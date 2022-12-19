Governor-elect Healy Names Melissa Hoffer to New Position in Climate Change Cabinet





As the incoming administration seeks to achieve key resilience goals, including achieving 100% clean electricity supply by 2030, the incoming governor will formalize the role of the new cabinet as he seeks it. ‘s Maura Healey appointed climate chief on Monday.

Healey and incoming Gov. Kim Driscoll appointed Melissa Hoffer, now the Environmental Protection Agency’s chief deputy general counsel, to her first federal and national first cabinet office. In a statement, Healy called Hoffer unstoppable.

Hoffer, the former director of the Energy and Environment Division in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, has a responsibility to ensure that climate change is factored into all relevant decision-making in all state agencies, Healy and Driscoll said Monday. said in the morning news release.

READ MORE: Gina McCarthy says Healy is committed to an equitable clean energy transition

The creation of the position sends a clear message that Massachusetts is a global leader in the fight against climate change and will be at the center of everything the administration does, Healy said.Clean Energy, Transportation We planned to partner with our employees at each stage to realize significant investments in , infrastructure and housing.

Another major goal, Healy hopes to electrify Massachusetts’ public transportation infrastructure with clean electricity by 2040.

As climate chief, Hoffer will be tasked with bringing in diverse perspectives, including local government leaders, workers and communities disproportionately affected by the climate crisis, Healy said. .

The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges we face, but it is also an unprecedented opportunity to build a better, healthier and more equitable future, Hoffer said in a statement. Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is closely related to public health issues, energy security issues, emergency preparedness, land use, agriculture, workforce development, clean technology innovations, transportation, housing, education, etc. There is a problem. In this new office, we had established a governance structure that reflected that reality and ensured that our actions were consistent with science.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Talks New NCAA Role, Calls College Sports a Gem

While in the AG office, Hoffer led the lawsuit against ExxonMobil.

Hoffers’ resume includes senior positions at the Conservation Law Foundation and practicing environmental law at WilmerHale. She holds a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law and a certification in environmental management from Tufts University.

And as a fun fact the incoming administration has provided, Hoffer spends his spare time raising a small herd of Nigerian dwarf dairy goats on his farm in Barre, Massachusetts.

READ MORE: State Senator and Incoming Auditor-Elect Diana DiZoglio Named Transition Director

Gina McCarthy, former White House national climate adviser and current co-chair of the Healys Climate Transition Policy Committee, applauded Monday’s Cabinet announcement.

In a statement, McCarthy said that incoming governor Healy will create the position of chief climate change chief, positioning Massachusetts to lead the fight against climate change. Building a healthier, cleaner Union will require a coordinated effort across government, and I know Melissa Hoffer is up to that challenge.

Healy on Friday appointed Patrick Tatwiler, the former Superintendent of Lynn Public Schools, as Education Administrator.

Healy and Driscoll began revealing the cabinet’s first nominations last week, appointing Matthew Gorzkowitz as secretary general for affairs and finance. They also named Kate Cook, now the first Assistant Attorney General, as Chief of Staff, and Gabriel Viator, Chief Deputy Attorney General, as Senior Counsel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2022/12/gov-elect-healey-appoints-melissa-hoffer-to-new-climate-cabinet-role.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos