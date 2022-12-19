Israel embarks on challenge to find sensor technology to map archaeological sites





To reduce the costs and resources spent on large-scale excavations, Israel is embarking on the challenge of making the mapping of archaeological sites tech-savvy using remote underground sensor technology.

For this initiative, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Israeli Antiquities Authority will provide entrepreneurs and companies specializing in remote sensing technologies with the ability to conduct preliminary underground mapping of archaeological sites before excavations begin. We ask you to present innovative and breakthrough solutions.

The IAA announced Monday that NIS 150,000 ($43,000) will be allocated to cover the cost of three remote sensing technologies. These techniques are selected for the demonstration of tailored solutions for finding and detecting ancient treasures below the surface without the use of shovels.

“Israel is the first country in the world to launch such an initiative,” said IAA Director Eli Eskosido. is the first in the world to aim to include remote sensing as a standard tool in the archaeologist’s toolbox, and to meet the specific needs of the field.

The IAA seeks a technically savvy site for archaeological projects to avoid excavating large excavation areas, thereby reducing the cost, time and resources required and reducing the risk of environmental damage. I’m looking for a non-intrusive solution.

Sign up for Tech Israel Daily and never miss Israel’s top tech stories

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

The initiative comes as the Israeli government and the IAA seek to address a growing number of construction and development projects at archaeological sites across the country. There are about 5,000 such projects annually, leading to about 300 salvage excavations.

An undated photo of excavations at the Gesher Benot Yaakov site near the Jordan River in northern Israel. (Courtesy/Tel Aviv University)

Historically, Israel’s know-how in sensor technology has its roots in military applications for defense needs, using smart sensors around borders and fences, in tanks, or for the Israeli Air Force, and with artificial intelligence and algorithms. I understand the data using Companies such as Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Seraphim Optronics are at the forefront in this area.

In recent years, there has been an increasing need for the development of sensor technology using image processing and algorithms in consumer industries such as medical diagnosis and urban infrastructure.

“One of the main problems in archaeological excavations is to identify the placement of subsoil remains. Avni.

Avni acknowledged that there have been many attempts over the past two decades to use remote sensing techniques to locate archaeological sites, but to date, many different types of soils, rocks and terrain have been discovered. We were unable to provide a viable solution that could be applied locally.

These methods gained so much momentum that they were perfected in Israel as defense installations were meeting the challenge of locating Hamas. [crossborder] Underground tunnels, said Avni.

Technology companies wishing to participate in the challenge must submit their sensor technology solutions by February 12th. Eight companies will then be selected to pitch before a committee that will select three technologies that will be selected for demonstration in March 2023.

“Archaeological innovation is necessary to preserve history while maintaining the efficiency and speed of development and construction, and is necessary for the benefit of the public.

you are an avid reader

I’m really happy that you read the X Times of Israel article this past month.

That’s why I started The Times of Israel ten years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

So now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not have a paywall. But the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite readers who have become important to The Times of Israel to join the Times of Israel community and support our work.

For just $6 a month, you can enjoy Times of Israel ad-free, access exclusive content available only to Times of Israel community members, and support quality journalism.

Thank you David Horowitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member?Please sign in to hide this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-embarks-on-challenge-to-find-sensor-tech-to-map-archaeological-sites/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos